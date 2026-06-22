Are Alix Earle and Benson Boone Dating? Explaining the Rumors

It wouldn’t truly be the first week of summer if there weren’t already a new host of celebrity romance rumors hitting our social media feeds. ICYMI, the latest involves content creator Alix Earle and singer/songwriter/master of the random backflip Benson Boone.

Are Alix Earle and Benson Boone Dating?

The metaphorical gossip train first came “toot-tooting” into the station on Wednesday, June 10, when Boone began sharing clips of himself and the Reale Actives founder on social media. In the first clip, Boone tagged Earle in the caption while teasing his new single, “The Time of My Life,” though the model didn’t actually appear in the video. Then, in a second clip posted mid-last week—which has already been viewed on the app over 3.2 million times—Boone sat at a table dressed in medieval-style garb, singing as Earle danced in matching gear. In the caption, the singer wrote, “Alix Earle the queen fr.”

Boone then posted another video over the weekend, featuring the star singing while sporting a fur-lined loincloth. After a moment, the camera panned over to Earle, who was beating the absolute stuffing out of a large, inflatable dragon with a club. The model turned to reveal she was wearing a similar ensemble to the singer, complete with a cross-neck top. The two embraced before rising dramatically into the air, with Boone’s TikTok caption reading, “JUNE 25th 3PM PST.” Earle also chimed in in the comment section of that particular video, simply writing, “Hahahahaha.”

And it didn’t stop there! Earle also shared a clip featuring the singer on her own social media channels. There, she helped Boone clean himself with products from her popular Reale Actives line, and the two giggled as a snippet from his new tune blared in the background. “I feel like I’m interrupting something,” one fan quipped, with another joking, “Respectfully, I’m going to overanalyze this.”

Speculation around a possible romance brewing between 23-year-old Boone and 25-year-old Earle hit a fever pitch when they were spotted out to dinner together in West Hollywood. While the two allegedly appeared quite cozy during their meal per multiple reports, TMZ stated they asked the pair outright if they were an item. Boone responded, “No,” before adding that they were “just hanging out.”

Of course, these aren’t the first major romance rumors Earle has sparked since the start of 2026. After the content creator announced that she and longtime boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios, broke up in December, the model has been romantically linked to several A-listers—though she hasn’t confirmed or denied these rumors. Most notably, she was linked to Tom Brady after the two were seen together in St. Barts back in January.

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