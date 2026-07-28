Fans Rally Around Alix Earle After She Opened Up About Mental Health in New Video

After taking several days away from posting on social media, Alix Earle returned to TikTok over the weekend to chat candidly with fans about the current state of her mental health.

This year has definitely been a stacked one for the content creator, who was making headlines long before her impressive runner-up performance on Season 34 of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars last year. For starters, this March, she dropped her first skincare line, Reale Actives, which sold out the same day it launched. Plus, she’s been busy filming a reality TV series for Netflix, Earle Meets World, which will document her family’s everyday life. She’s also been featured on the covers of multiple major magazines in the last seven months alone, including TIME, Byrdie and more.

Earle opens up about mental health

As noted above, Earle took to TikTok this week with a new video, greeting fans before acknowledging her time away from the app. In the clip, the content creator wore a casual tan tank top and smoky gray bottoms as she got “unready” for the evening using products from her aforementioned skincare line. As she recounted the last week, she let her followers know she’d been quiet on purpose, noting she’d been “taking time for herself” because she “was getting into not the best place.”

She went on to explain that, while she’d somewhat gotten used to reading things about herself online, she felt that this commentary had skewed “more negative” in recent weeks. This came to a head when Earle had a panic attack during a recent flight, stating per Page Six, “I was on the plane, and I had a panic attack ... I’ve just been struggling a bit. It’s my happy place to come on here and talk and share things.”

Still, Earle ultimately ended the video on a positive note, adding that she’s “feeling much better” and plans to continue posting across social media as usual. To watch Earle’s full video on TikTok, click here.

Fans and famous friends rally around Earle

At the time of this article’s publication, the video has been viewed over 1.8 million times on the app. The post also has over 1,300 comments from the content creator’s loyal followers and famous friends, many of whom praised her handling of the situation, with some even sharing sweet stories about meeting Earle in person.

“You know what I would say to them, but my account would be taken down. ❤️❤️❤️ XO,” TV personality Bethenny Frankel quipped.

“Nah girl, I’ve been here since your sophomore year. Keep doing wtf you want to and be who tf you want to be. We’ll be here,” one user reassured.

“A mental health check is always needed. Admitting that you need time to yourself is brave. I get panic attacks almost daily. Hugs ❤️,” another fan penned, which Earle herself liked.

“Girl, you don’t need to explain yourself; anyone would be affected by reading constant backlash or opinions of themselves,” a commenter concluded. “Thank you for being so open and real about it all 🥹❤️”

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