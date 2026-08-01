Alix Earle Teases New Reale Active Product and Fans are Going Into Full Sleuth Mode

Is Alix Earle gearing up to launch a new Reale Actives product? The content creator and entrepreneur appeared to tease as much in a new Instagram carousel, and many of her fans are attempting to predict just what she’s working on.

Earle shared a 15-slide photo dump to the social media platform on Friday, July 31, with a cryptic caption reading, “cooking up something calm .. @realeactives.” The carousel started with a pic of the 25-year-old New Jersey native sprawled out in a Prada dress in front of a cloudy backdrop (which many fans jokingly likened to the Teletubbies set). In other photos, Earle posed alongside pals like Achieng Agutu, Stella Jones and Jake Shane, as well as her sister, Ashtin Earle.

Dr. Kiran Mian, who serves as the Director of Clinical Innovation for Real Actives, was also featured in the post as she and Earle posed in front of a branded activation.

As Earle seemed to be teasing something new coming to her skincare brand, plenty of the Earle Meets World star’s 5.7 million followers on the platform quickly jumped into the comments section to share their excitement—while also making their predictions.

“Something for rosacea perhaps?” one follower guessed.

“me patiently waiting for your own spf 🥲,” another fan wrote.

“Please be a morning serum like azaleic acid or HA🙏 or anything to help with redness in the face cause that’s been an issue for me especially in summer!” a follower begged.

“AZELAIC ACID,” another comment read.

“Is it something aloe ?!!” one more person predicted.

“We’re all ready😍😍😍😍,” reality TV star Maura Higgins stated.

“Whatever it is I will be purchasing,” someone else noted.

Clearly, no matter what Earle’s next product is, her fans are eager to “add to cart” immediately in order to incorporate it into their skincare routines. When Earle originally launched Reale Actives in March, the entire product lineup sold out in its first day. Since then, the brand’s original four products have been restocked on more than one occasion.

In addition to her Instagram caption hint, Earle shared a story on the Reale Actives account that noted the brand “previewed something new,” adding to the hype of what’s to come. While fans eagerly await the reveal of whatever Earle is teasing, you can shop the full Real Actives lineup—including the Reale Essentials Kit—here.

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