Lindsey Vonn, Alix Earle and More Standout Celeb Styles From U.S. Open Finals Weekend

While tennis stars Elena Rybakina and Alexander Zverev may have taken home the top spots for their respective singles performances, fashion fans also won at the U.S. Open this weekend! ICYMI, the two-week-long tournament just wrapped up—the Women’s final took place on Saturday, Sept. 12, while the Men’s final closed the tournament on Sunday, Sept. 13—but if we're being honest, we still can’t stop thinking about all the incredible celebrity fashion moments.

Over the course of the two-day final, countless stars of the sports world and beyond walked the blue carpet on their way to attend the tournament, decked out in their U.S. Open best. So, as we bid the event a fond farewell until next year, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite looks from both finals.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle | XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Earle took a little time out of her busy schedule promoting her new Netflix reality series Earle Meets World to catch the Women’s final on Saturday. Showcasing her signature sleek style on the blue carpet, the content creator wore a monochromatic khaki ensemble comprising a midi-length skirt and a tie-front tank, paired with go-to black pumps.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton | John Nacion/Getty Images

Hilton fully leaned into the playfully preppy vibes often seen in traditional tennis looks for her Women’s final ensemble, pairing a red, white and blue sweater with an on-theme tennis skirt. Still, our favorite touches were the mogul’s many accessories, including a glittering red scarf, bejeweled heels and a puppy-shaped purse.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham | XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Graham kept things simple and chic for her Women’s final fashion, opting for a bright red button-up top and wide-legged khaki-colored trousers, which she rolled up for a more casual aesthetic. She accessorized with a thin black wrap-around belt, and her open-toed animal-print heels—which she expertly matched with her shoulder bag—were another fun addition.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba | XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Alba’s crisp, cream-colored maxi dress was another outfit that screamed “TENNIS,” channeling the all-white dress code of events like Wimbledon. With a light blue sweater wrapped around her waist, the look had an overall vintage feel courtesy of her thin sunglasses and unique pumps.

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods | XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

After helping the Knicks secure their historic victory with her lucky orange handbag earlier this year, Woods rocked an all-denim ensemble for the Men’s final on Sunday. We especially loved how she paired the dark denim button-up and matching trousers with cocoa-colored accessories, as seen in her shoes, belt and handbag.

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn | Stephanie Augello/Variety/Getty Images

Finally, Vonn also embraced darker blues for her Men’s final look, sporting a sleek suit at the headline-making event. Wearing wide-legged trousers and a fitted blazer with glittering gold buttons, the Olympian reminded fans that—if there were a medal for “Most Stylish Athlete”—she’d once again secure podium placement.

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