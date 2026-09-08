Lili Reinhart Pays Homage to Iconic Rom-Com Character While Promoting New Film

While 2026 has certainly had its downs (an understatement), we still can’t deny that one aspect of this difficult year has us hopeful for the future: the recent resurgence of romantic comedies.

As millennials ourselves, we certainly remember the golden age of late 1990s/early 2000s rom-coms. Beloved for the often chaotic chemistry between characters and countless quotable, quippy lines, another part of those iconic movies that will always stand out is the to-die-for fashion moments. And over the holiday weekend, Lili Reinhart channeled one of our absolute favorites while promoting her own forthcoming film.

Reinhart’s rom-com radiance

“You probably think this song is about you ⭐️ paying homage to Kate Hudson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days 🪴,” the star penned in the caption of a recent Instagram post. In the fashion-forward, four-photo carousel, Reinhart styled the unforgettable number Hudson sported in the beloved 2003 romance starring the aforementioned actor and Matthew McConaughey.

The dreamy pastel yellow gown features a daringly dipped open back with a criss-cross detail that quickly became an obsession for rom-com lovers everywhere upon the film’s release, and it remains a standout to this day. As fans already know, Hudson wore the silky style during a major moment in the movie, as well as on the film’s iconic poster. Adding to the nostalgia, Reinhart’s hair was styled in a similar sweeping updo to Hudson’s character, and she accessorized with sparkling silver earrings, leaving her neckline bare. Meanwhile, her makeup was a dewy mix of mauves, finished with a gorgeous glossy lip.

Per her stylist Ib Abdel Nasser, Reinhart wore the gown in Brazil over the weekend as part of the press tour for Prime Video’s upcoming rom-com The Love Hypothesis, making the look a marvelously meta moment.

Fans are applauding Reinhart’s reference

Of course, we weren’t the only rom-com-loving fashion fans quick to spot the reference in Reinhart’s recent wardrobe choice! The comment section on the Instagram post—which has already garnered over 2.5 million likes since first appearing on our feeds this weekend—was filled with fans and famous friends of the star applauding the stunning style selection.

“Insane,” Rachel Zegler wrote.

“Reporting my breath as stolen,” Ava Phillippe quipped.

“Jaw is on the floor,” Laufey concurred.

“The dress of every girls’ dreams,” one fan concluded.

Be sure to catch Reinhart’s continued rom-com reign when The Love Hypothesis premieres on Prime Video Wednesday, Sept. 23!

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