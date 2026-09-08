Paige Spiranac Opens Up About Prioritizing ‘Health and Fitness’ in Candid Q&A

Paige Spiranac opened up about the ways she prioritizes “health and fitness” in her latest Q&A.

The golf content creator and model had a busy Labor Day weekend, hitting the course as the broadcast host for Grass League’s “Summer Grind” series. Following the event on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the influencer prompted her 4 million followers to “Ask Her Anything” via an Instagram Story, where she chatted about everything from her growing YouTube presence to her favorite golf courses to her current career aspirations.

And among the many responses, Spiranac shared a candid answer to the question: “You are aging like a fine wine. How do you do it?”

“I would love to say I’m just blessed, but it honestly takes a lot of time, effort and financial investment,” Spiranac wrote in part, sharing the response atop a classic gym selfie. In the photo, she sported an all-black look featuring a halter top-style tank and coordinating leggings as she tackled her sets for the day.

The photo proved to be the perfect choice, with the star ultimately crediting consistency in her fitness, as well as a dedicated skincare routine—specifically, “always” wearing sunscreen—as the not-so-secret formula for her youthful look. She also wrote that while she has “no diet,” she practices “mindful eating,” which includes “no alcohol” and a “limit” on sugar. To conclude, Spiranac added that she’d decided to “dissolve all [her] fillers” in 2026, opting only for Botox twice a year and regular “microneedling and lasers.”

This isn’t the first time the star has been candid about procedures. In August 2025, Spiranac also reportedly opened up in another Instagram Story about online speculation around her appearance, telling followers, “I’ve had my nose done, and then I’ve had filler work done in the past ... And I will do laser work for resurfacing and tightening, and that’s all.”

These friendly Q&As are another way Spiranac has been interacting with her fanbase while growing her following over the summer. Aside from her time spent on the course with Grass League, the model has been focused on her YouTube channel, even starting a second Instagram page for highlights aptly named “Paige on the Course.” On both platforms, the athlete shares clips from interviews with fellow golfers and golf enthusiasts discussing their best tips and tricks.

Overall, this new direction for her content is absolutely in line with Spiranac’s career goals for the new year, as she told SI Lifestyle in 2025, “ I really want to get back into finding the joy of creating. ... Just kind of pushing myself outside my comfort zone, that’s something I really want to try to do in 2026.”

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