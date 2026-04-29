‘American Idol’ Season 24, Episode 14 Recap: Who Was Eliminated and Who Made the Top 5?

In case you missed it, this week was a big one for Swifties!

First, the record-breaking artist was featured on the cover of The New York Times Magazine after being selected as one of the 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters by “more than 250 music insiders and six Times critics.” And then, for the first time in the show’s history, American Idol hosted a Taylor Swift-themed week. Each of the remaining seven contestants was tasked with taking on a song from her impressive catalogue.

So who was “...Ready For It?” and who said “So Long, London?” (or should we say, “So Long, Idol?”) We’ve got you covered with a quick recap!

What Taylor Swift songs were featured on America Idol?

This week, the judging panel—comprising Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and American Idol Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood—was joined by comedian and Swift superfan, Nikki Glaser. The night consisted of two rounds: for the first round, the singers took on songs from Swift’s catalogue, and for the second, they tackled songs themed around California.

Jordan McCullough

McCullough appropriately opened the show with Swift’s first big country hit off her self-titled debut album, “Tim McGraw.” For the second round, McCullough covered “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt.

Chris Tungseth

Tungseth followed McCullough with a performance of “Exile” from Swift’s Grammy Award-winning Folklore album. For the second round, Tungseth covered “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish.

Hannah Harper

Harper also chose to go the country route with her song selection, choosing “Mean” from Swift’s Speak Now album and playing the banjo live. For the second round, Harper covered “That’s the Way Love Goes” by Merle Haggard.

Brooks

Brooks tackled some more classic Swift, deciding to take on her breakout hit, “Love Story,” off her sophomore album Fearless. For the second round, Brooks covered “She Will Be Loved” by Maroon 5.

Daniel Stallworth

Stallworth also selected a song off of Swift’s sophomore album, going for the titular track “Fearless” with a soulful twist. For the second round, Stallworth covered “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar featuring H.E.R.

Keyla Richardson

Richardson opted to sing a sweet rendition of “Lover,” the titular track off Swift’s Lover album. For the second round, Richardson covered “I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James.

Braden Rumfelt

Rumfelt was the final performer in the first round, choosing another tune from Swift’s Folklore album: the first single, “Cardigan.” For the second round, Rumfelt covered “This Love” by Maroon 5.

Who was eliminated from American Idol this week?

After all of the judges gave their feedback and the votes were counted, two singers were sent home this week: Brooks and Daniel Stallworth.

Who made the Top 5 on American Idol?

With the elimination of Brooks and Stallworth, the competition has been whittled down to the Top 5, who will perform in the semifinals next week in a crossover episode between American Idol and another hit ABC show, Dancing With the Stars. The Top 5 (in no particular order) are:

Jordan McCullough

Chris Tungseth

Hannah Harper

Keyla Richardson

Braden Rumfelt

When does the next episode of American Idol air?

The American Idol semifinals will air on ABC this Monday, May 4, at 8 p.m. ET, and we’ll be right back here to recap everything for you!

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