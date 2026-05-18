Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves and More Best Dressed Celebs From the Academy of Country Music Awards

Country music’s hottest stars descended upon the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 18 for a major occasion: the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. The event, hosted by Shania Twain, dished out some major wins, including “Entertainer of the Year” (awarded to Cody Johnson), “New Female Artist of the Year” (bestowed upon Avery Anna) and “Songwriter of the Year” (which went to Jessie Jo Dillion).

But before the ceremony even started, there were several winners in the fashion department. Plenty of the industry’s most popular acts brought their best fashion to bear and were not afraid of bold or fringe-adorned pieces—and of course, cowboy boots made an appearance Below, check out a few of our favorite looks from the evening.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Ballerini, who was nominated for “Female Artist of the Year,” dazzled in a gilded Roberto Cavalli dress. The gown, which featured spaghetti straps and a mini train moment, also had a lace-up bodice on the back, which the “Mountain With a View” singer showed off on Instagram.

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Musgraves opted for a fitted black and white strapless dress by Tanner Fletcher that included lacy piping along the bust and sides of the gown. She amped up her glam with old Hollywood vibes, including a bold red lip and a curl placed across her forehead—all before the “Dry Spell” singer hit the stage at the ACM Awards for the first time in her career.

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Wilson, who was nominated for seven different awards last night, didn’t end up walking away with any hardware, but she sure did make an impression on the carpet. Her red-orange Marmar Halim dress featured plenty of eye-catching fringe, while Wilson also rocked an enviably sleek blowout.

Ella Langley

Ella Langley | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Nominated in seven different categories, all of which she won, Langley’s awards spanned categories like “Female Artist of the Year,” “Song of the Year” and “Single of the Year.” Her white corset gown, styled by Stefani Colvin, featured a subtle train, while the sweetheart neckline was highlighted with a diamond necklace with a golden floral-like accent.

MŌRIAH

MŌRIAH | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The “Superwoman” singer embraced a ruched dress with a thigh-high slit that perfectly showed off a pair of neutral-hued cowboy boots. MŌRIAH’s strapless gown by LVD Bridal also featured a trendy scarf detail, and the Latin country star upped the glam factor of her ensemble with vibrant eyeshadow and ornate gold earrings.

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