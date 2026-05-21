‘Survivor’ Season 50 Finale Live Recap: Who Won This Season?

In case you missed it, Survivor is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a very special 50th season that’s all about the fans, and tonight, they crowned a winner during the three-hour finale.

Subtitled Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans, the popular CBS reality competition’s latest edition, which began airing back in late February, returned to Fiji, filming on the Mamanuca Islands. The massive cast of castaways was made up of previous contestants, all returning for another shot at the top prize. In the three months since the premiere episode, we've seen fan favorites come and go, and player loyalty be tested like never before.

As the title of this anniversary season suggests, this time around, the fans were more involved than ever. Viewers at home chose the games that the castaways were set to play and other aspects of the season by vote, and celebrity fans—including Billie Eilish, Zac Brown, Jimmy Fallon and MrBeast—were also invited to introduce twists to several games, with everything leading to tonight’s grand finale. There, the Top 5 competed to win $2 million and some serious Survivor bragging rights.

Who was voted off Survivor Season 50 last week?

In the second-to-last episode of the season, the Top 7 castaways continued to compete in grueling reward and immunity challenges. Through chaotic games, shifts in strategies and surprising last-minute decisions, both Rick Devens and Cirie Fields were voted off the island just short of the final episode.

With their departure, Aubry Bracco, Tiffany Ervin, Joe Hunter, Rizo Velovic and Jonathan Young made up the Top 5 set to fight for the big prize. Still, Devens and Fields weren’t gone for good, as the pair joined the jury: the collective of eliminated castaways who would ultimately decide the winner in the finale.

Who has been voted off the island so far on Season 50 of Survivor?

In case you need a quick refresher, the elimination order of the Survivor Season 50 castaways was as follows. NOTE: Kyle Fraser was evacuated for medical reasons early in the season after injuring himself during a game. As such, we didn’t include him on the “voted off” list.

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty

Savannah Louie

Q Burdette

Mike White

Angelina Keeley

Charlie Davis

Kamilla Karthigesu

Genevieve Mushaluk

Colby Donaldson

Dee Valladares

Chrissy Hofbeck

Benjamin Wade

Christian Hubicki

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick

Emily Flippen

Ozzy Lusth

Rick Devens

Cirie Fields

Survivor Season 50: the three-hour finale live recap

The episode began with host Jeff Probst welcoming viewers to the live recording of the show and reminding them where the group stands going into the finale.

Who was eliminated in the first finale tribal council?

In scenes recorded after the last episode’s tribal council, Aubry approached Tiffany to talk about what went down. However, Tiffany remained upset that the group had planned to vote her off originally, but was unable to because she won the challenge and immunity. Jonathan, Joe and Rizo hoped to stick together no matter what, planning to be the final three. In private, Jonathan shared that he wanted to stick with the two men because he worried Tiffany had too many friends on the jury, while Aubry had the “underdog story of the century” and would also get more votes.

The final immunity challenge of the season saw the Top 5 competing in a difficult obstacle course, guaranteeing the winner a spot in the Final 4 and the losers a return trip to the tribal council. While Jonathan had a strong start, he lost time to Tiffany on the final puzzle, as she took the slow and steady route to Jonathan’s quick attempts. Still, Jonathan got his final piece in seconds before Tiffany, earning immunity for the first tribal council of the finale.

Jonathan, Rizo, Aubry and Joe were initially locked into voting Tiffany out, with Rizo revealing that he planned to also play his immunity idol. He and Tiffany had a chat on the shoreline, and Rizo admitted he knew he couldn’t sit next to her in the final four or he’d lose. Tiffany’s play was to convince the others that Aubry was actually a bigger threat, as she had the aforementioned “underdog” story going for her. While chatting with Jonathan, Tiffany played a particularly big hand, promising the immunity winner that if fire was the next challenge, she wouldn’t put him in it—a serious offer, given that fire-making was what took Jonathan out on a previous season.

At the tribal council, things got heated as the alliance stayed strong against Tiffany. Once all was said and done, Tiffany Ervin was indeed the one voted off the island, leaving the four members of the original alliance as the Final 4.

Who was eliminated in the second finale tribal council?

Aubry, Joe, Rizo and Jonathan returned to camp to find a clue about their next challenge, with all of them believing it would be fire. The men immediately stuck to their trio, agreeing that if Aubry didn’t win the immunity from the challenge, they’d vote her off next.

The Final 4 immunity challenge was a one-handed catching challenge called “Simmotion,” which 41% of the fans voted for. The rules were simple: if you miss catching even one ball, you’re eliminated. As the challenge continued, more balls were added to the contraption, making the seemingly “simple” game incredibly difficult. Jonathan was the first to drop a ball, with Rizo close behind.

Aubry and Joe remained close for a few moments, but Aubry ultimately came out on top, securing her spot in the Top 3 and sending the men into panic. That vibe only heightened when Probst revealed that Aubry would be choosing one person to come with her to the Top 3, with the remaining two forced to make fire to secure their spot at the tribal council. Upon getting back to camp, Aubry spoke with each of the remaining castaways to make her final decision.

While speaking to Joe, she confirmed she’d be taking him to the Top 3 with her, sending Jonathan and Rizo to the fire-making challenge. At the tribal council, Jonathan and Rizo faced off. Jonathan had the edge going in, but Rizo had practiced the entire day before, eventually getting the hang of it. Humorously, the live recording had an error while airing, and the “loser” of the challenge was spoiled before a commercial break, accidentally revealing that Rizo Velovic missed out on the Top 3 before the clip of the fire-making challenge could be shown.

The Top 3 made their case to the jury

With Rizo’s loss in the fire-making challenge, Aubry, Joe and Jonathan were officially the Survivor Season 50 Top 3. Ahead of the final tribal council, the trio enjoyed their final day on the island and were surprised by members of their family. The three reflected on their gameplay before they faced the jury, deciding on their subsequent strategies.

The final tribal council opened with the jury making comments, asking the Top 3 questions to narrow down their pick. Things got heated as the jury confronted the members, fighting amongst the Top 3 and themselves. After everything was laid out, the Top 3 made their final cases, telling their “stories” to the jury.

Who won Season 50 of Survivor?

After all of the votes were cast by the jury, Probst was joined onstage at the live recording in Los Angeles by the castaways to announce the winner.

The host immediately dug into counting the votes, and—when all was said and done—Joe Hunter came in third, Jonathan Young came in second and Aubry Bracco was revealed to be the winner of Survivor Season 50! The 50th season ended with Probst presenting “The Sia Prize,” with Cirie Fields earning the special celebrity-sponsored reward and taking home $100,000.

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