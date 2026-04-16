Barbie Ferreira Shares More About Why She Left ‘Euphoria’ After Season 2

After a four-year-long hiatus, HBO’s hit series Euphoria returned this past Sunday, April 12, for its highly anticipated third season. While many of the former East Highland High School students were back to reprise their roles, there was a notable absence: Barbie Ferreira’s Kat Hernandez.

Still, fans of the show weren’t surprised by this, as the actress had confirmed her split from the program long before the latest season was released, back in August of 2022. In the time since, Ferreira has clarified several rumors around her decision to leave, with Deadline reporting in 2025 that the actress called the parting “mutual.”

And this week, she opened up more about what really happened behind the scenes while stopping by the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast to chat with host Amanda Hirsch.

Why did Barbie Ferreira leave Euphoria?

For those who haven’t seen the show, Ferreira starred as the aforementioned Kat, a high school student and close friend of many fellow main characters. Without going into spoiler territory, Kat’s story in the first season saw her finding herself and coming into her own; however, fans of the show felt her character faded into the background during the second season, with Vogue even publishing an article titled, “Justice for Euphoria’s Kat” back in March 2022.

Towards the end of the podcast interview, Hirsch asked Ferreira how it felt to see the third season premiere, given the promotion around it. The actress revealed that she had seen the trailer and thought it was “interesting” to see where the story was going, since none of them were in high school anymore. She also confirmed that she plans to watch the full season eventually. From there, the host outright asked about her exit and whether rumors of a “dramatic” situation were true.

“Yeah, it wasn’t dramatic—in fact, it was kind of the opposite of dramatic. It was a long process of being like, ‘I don’t know if this is it for me,’ and then having conversations with people and us trying to figure out how to make Kat a fully fleshed-out character, and it just wasn’t going anywhere,” Ferreria revealed. “I truly was just like, ‘Since we can’t find anything and we can’t land on anything, let me just go do my thing ...”

She went on to explain that she felt like she didn’t need to be “on the biggest TV show on earth” if she wasn’t going to be given enough to do in her role. Overall, she wanted to avoid becoming a “background character,” and her exit led her to pursue roles in film. “I do indie movies that literally are made on a shoestring budget, but it’s, like, cool and real stories. And I’d rather that than kind of be a second thought, I think.”

You can watch Ferreria’s full interview with Hirsch on YouTube here!

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