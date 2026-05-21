Olandria Carthen Shares Powerful Message About Staying True to Yourself During Social Club Panel

If you needed a little inspiration to keep you going today, don’t worry: Olandria Carthen has you covered.

Over the weekend, the Love Island Season 7 breakout and model joined Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in New York City for their launch week celebration, which included a two-day Social Club event. On the second day, many of the stars featured in the annual magazine joined fans for special panel discussions and masterclasses, sharing their knowledge on the industry with those in attendance.

Olandria and Jena Sims | Courtesy of Jackson Krule

One such panel, titled “Creators Driving Culture,” was sponsored by Microsoft and showcased Carthen and fellow model Jena Sims. There, the two discussed topics ranging from how they align on brand partnerships with their team, how they remain authentic online and how they continue to grow their thriving communities. During the chat, Carthen also got candid about her journey to this point, and how overcoming unseen obstacles allowed her to enter her “winning season.”

Toward the end of the session, Carthen was asked if there was any advice she’d like to leave the audience with—and you better believe she didn’t disappoint. “All of y’all’s journeys are tailored to you specifically. I know some people take off just by doing a trendy trend, and they take off or whatever. Or some people go on reality shows and just take off eventually,” she quipped, shooting the audience a cheeky glance before adding, “Just know that your story is still being written.”

Expanding on the sentiment, she went on to note that while she’s been “winning a lot these days,” that wasn’t always the case, saying, “A lot of you guys did not know me when I was not in my winning season. When I was going through trial after trial. I was being tried in every single aspect of my life: financially, emotionally, romantically ...” In turn, these obstacles caused her to compare herself to others and distract her from her goals.

In the end, Carthen’s overall message was one of inspiration, manifestation and authenticity. She encouraged fans to continue to support those around them who are finding success in the present while always remaining confident in the knowledge that their turn was on the way.

“I was like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna still clap for those that are still winning because God is in my neighborhood. He’s somewhere around here, and I’m gonna win eventually,’” she concluded. “So now I’m in my winning season. You guys are able to witness it. Just know your winning season is around the corner. Stay true to you and keep going. It’s on the way, I promise.”

In case you missed it, you can rewatch all of the panels from the Social Club on YouTube here.

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