Brooks Nader’s Cannes Film Festival Look Is Reminding Fans of an Iconic Leading Lady

Brooks Nader has been dominating the red carpet in 2026. Even so, her latest look might just be our favorite so far.

The model has had a busy couple of months, celebrating the renewal of her and her sisters—Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane—hit Hulu reality TV show, Love Thy Nader. She also landed a recurring role on FOX’s upcoming Baywatch reboot alongside stars like Olivia Dunne, Shay Mitchell and more.

And this week, the model continued her Hollywood takeover, jetting off to France for one of the biggest events in the film industry: the Cannes Film Festival. There, she walked the red carpet in a look that seriously switched up her signature style, and also reminded fans of a certain leading lady.

Brooks Nader | Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Nader rocks Cannes Film Festival red carpet

At the Cannes Film Festival, the model attended the premiere of Amarga Navidad (or Bitter Christmas) in a striking silver gown. Nader revealed more details in the caption of an 11-photo carousel, writing, “Dream dress by my favorite Lebanese designer [Georges Chakra].”

Per the designer, the archival piece comprised “a sculpted corset gown in layered lace of green, rose and metallic gold from the Fall/Winter 2004–2005 collection.” Given the unique shades used for the timeless, strapless number, the colors merged in some lights and competed in others, creating a dynamic, dimensional final look. Ruffled detailing lined her bust for added texture, and the sleek skirt flowed to the floor for a figure-hugging final silhouette.

Nader accessorized the gown with sparkling jewels by Chopard, including a delicate choker-style necklace, matching earrings and a coordinating bracelet. Her hair and makeup were pure Old Hollywood vibes, which was a change from the model’s traditionally more modern style. Her blonde hair was expertly blown out, resulting in voluminous waves, while her glam comprised matte skin, pink cheeks and a nude lip.

Fans and famous friends love Nader’s latest look

A look this incredible was destined to get attention, and this proved to be true after Nader shared the look with her Instagram followers. On the app, her comment section quickly flooded with praise from fans and famous friends alike, all loving her latest style switch-up.

“Bell of the ball,” fellow model Penny Lane penned.

“Ugh sickening,” a fan proclaimed. “So gorggg!!”

“Becoming a Hollywood star,” another commented.

And speaking of “becoming a Hollywood star,” there was also a very specific aesthetic that fans in the comments felt the model was embodying with her Cannes look. It was, of course, that of the ultimate femme fatale: a Bond girl.

“Is Brooks going to be the Next James Bond Girl? 🫡,” a user questioned.

“📽🎞🎞🎞🎬 008 Jane Bond 🎬🎞🎞🎞 🎞🎞🎬 Next James Bond Girl 🎬🎞🎞,” one fan quipped.

Another agreed, adding, “It’s giving Bond Girl! Stunning. 🔥✨️❤️.”

And we’d absolutely have to concur with all of these sentiments. In fact, we’re already manifesting the model’s appearance in the next installment of the franchise!

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