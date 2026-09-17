Brooks Nader Supports Sister Sarah Jane Following ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination

This week, Dancing With the Stars surprised longtime fans with a few unexpected twists on its typical premiere formula when it took over our TV screens for two nights to kick off Season 35. First, the show split the 16 contestants in half, so the eight male stars danced on Tuesday, Sept. 15, followed by the eight female contestants on Wednesday, Sept. 16—and that wasn’t the only major change.

The competition also announced ahead of the premiere that eliminations would indeed happen each premiere night. This meant one male and one female contestant would go home after only one routine, leaving 14 stars to compete next week. On Night 1, fans said goodbye to Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Conner Leavitt and his pro partner, Dancing With the Stars: the Next Pro Season 1 winner Adele Zaikman.

Meanwhile, Sarah Jane Nader and her pro partner, newcomer Hailey Bills, were eliminated on Night 2—and you better believe the model’s fans and famous friends have been sharing their thoughts on the result.

For those out of the loop, Nader is the younger sister of fellow model Brooks Nader, and the two appear alongside their siblings, Mary Holland and Grace Ann, on the hit Hulu reality show Love Thy Nader. For her DWTS premiere routine, Nader—who chose to partner with a female pro for the season—danced a playful jive routine to “Sk8er Boi” by Avril Lavigne. Unfortunately, the judges felt the duo was a bit “off beat” overall and needed more “precision,” giving them a 14 out of 30—the lowest score of the evening.

After Nader’s elimination was announced, the official Dancing With the Stars Instagram account shared snapshots from the dancing duo’s time on the show, asking fans to “Send them your love as we say goodbye to them in the competition 💕.” In the comments, Brooks—who was in the live studio audience to support her sister—left a one-word response: “Robbed.”

Many fans of the show appeared to agree with Brooks’s sentiment, taking to the comments to share their feelings on Nader’s surprising elimination. In direct response to the model’s comment, one fan penned, “@brooksnader, this is an understatement. I’m so sad.”

“I am absolutely heartbroken. They got eliminated too soon,” another agreed, adding, “#justiceforsarahandhailey”

“Never do the first night elimination again, thanks ❤️,” one commenter proclaimed.

Still, the sisters are taking the moment in stride with their signature sense of humor. On Thursday, Sept. 17, Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” Instagram account shared snapshots of the family following the episode. In the photos, the sisters wore matching shirts that read “Vote for Sarah Jane,” with “Vote for” crossed out with a black marker.

“Couldn’t waste the shirts!” Mary Holland quipped in the comments with Grace Ann adding, “Pivot!”

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