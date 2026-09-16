‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Night 2 Premiere Live Recap: Dances, Scores and Elimination

ICYMI, Dancing With the Stars officially returned last night with the first half of its record-breaking two-night premiere.

In a twist on the typical DWTS premiere format, the first episode welcomed only male contestants to hit the dance floor to show off their best moves for judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. Meanwhile, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough had to handle unexpected technical difficulties throughout the evening, which resulted in issues with the show’s traditional voting methods.

All the dancing drama continues tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 16, as the eight female contestants hit the hardwood for their turn in the spotlight—and we’re here to recap all the action live for you!

Who was eliminated on the Night 1 premiere of DWTS?

Before we head into tonight’s episode, let’s travel back in time to last night, Tuesday, Sept. 15. The show kicked off with an incredible number featuring the cast of pros, moving and grooving to Robyn’s hit single “Dancing on My Own.” From there, the hosts welcomed the eight male stars competing this season, who all danced to songs from the year they were born. Of the eight numbers, four were cha-chas, two were tangos, one was a quickstep and one was a salsa.

As noted above, there was also a little drama over the course of the evening, as online voting went down after the first couple of routines. These unexpected technical difficulties led the show to make the difficult decision to “throw out” all online votes received beforehand and pivot to counting only text-in votes.

The highest scores on the premiere went to actor Harry Shum Jr. and his partner Jenna Johnson, who danced a cha-cha choreographed to “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind and Fire. The judges loved Shum Jr.’s flair and style, giving him a total score of 21 out of 30. Right behind them were Paralympian Ezra Frech and his partner, Daniella Karagach, who earned a 20 out of 30 from the panel for their truly terrific tango to “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson.

Meanwhile, the lowest scores went to Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Conner Leavitt and his partner, newcomer Adele Zaikman (winner of Dancing With the Stars: the Next Pro Season 1), and comedian Guillermo Rodriguez and his partner, Witney Carson. The former scored a 12 out of 30 for their salsa to “Whoomp! There It Is!” by Tag Team, while the latter earned a 10 out of 30 for their cha-cha to “Mr. Big Stuff” by Jean Knight.

After viewers’ votes were combined with the judges’ scores, Conner Leavitt and Adele Zaikman were the first dancing duo sent home—and tonight, one more star and pro will be eliminated when the female contestants enter the ballroom.

To read our full live recap of the Night 1 premiere, click here.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Ali and Ravnik were the first dancing duo to hit the floor, and the former had a sweet moment with her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Ribeiro. After showing their practice sessions in some fun behind-the-scenes footage, the two danced a high-energy jive to “Knock on Wood” by Amii Stewart

Inaba opened by reminding viewers that the judges would make contestants “earn” every point. She then added that Ali was “off” time, giving them a score of 4 out of 10. Meanwhile, Hough called her a “ball of sunshine” and also gave them a 4. Tonioli finished up judging, enjoying Ali’s “sass” and noting that, while she had a rough beginning, she had potential, giving them a third 4. Total score: 12/30

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Next up, Glenn and Pashkov danced a cool cha-cha to “Smooth” by Santana featuring Rob Thomas. In the behind-the-scenes video, Glenn opened up about the shoes she had to fill as a figure skater appearing on DWTS, hoping her competitive Olympic mentality would help her on the show.

The audience loved the routine, as did the judges. Hough especially enjoyed the “spicy” solo section, giving the routine a 6. Tonioli agreed with Hough’s notes, adding that she just needed to “refine” her moves, giving the pair a 6. Inaba called the overall performance “amazing” and gave them a third 6. Total score: 18/30

Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong

Dancing an emotional foxtrot to “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” by Whitney Houston, Miller and Armstrong hit the dance floor with something to prove. In her behind-the-scenes footage, Miller opened up about some of the “drama” she’d gone through this year, hoping the show might be a “creative outlet” for her.

Tonioli loved the overall performance, but felt Miller needed to work on her “control,” giving the pair a 5. Inaba concurred, adding that Miller made her cry because she could feel the “pain” she portrayed, giving the routine a 5. Hough said he wanted Miller to go back to rehearsal and “dance like [she] knows she’s good,” giving them a 5. Total score: 15/30

Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten

The 20-year Food Network veteran won over her pro in her behind-the-scenes footage after bringing him a homemade meal, making their first meeting delightfully on-brand. For their routine, the duo danced a flirty tango to “Venus” by Shocking Blue.

Inaba playfully doubted that it was De Laurentiis’s first dance, impressed by her moves and giving the routine a 6. Hough felt differently, saying it wasn’t energetic enough for a traditional tango, giving them a 5. Tonioli applauded her ability to do all the steps, but felt that she needed to “blend” the moves better, giving the pair another 5. Total score: 16/30

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa

During her practice footage, Stiles opened up to Sosa about her history with dance in films, specifically referencing her role in Save the Last Dance, even joking about the many memes made about the final routine. From there, the two took to the ballroom with a playful quickstep choreographed to Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.”

Hough applauded Stiles’s “grace” and “beauty,” giving the duo a 6. Tonioli agreed, loving that the routine was “character-based,” giving them another 6. Inaba said the dance was “really clean,” but commented on the “extension” of her arms, giving them a third 6. Total score: 18/30

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Higgins and Ballas had met before the show, both having been contestants on the latest season of the reality TV show Traitors. And their chemistry was on full display when they danced this fantastic foxtrot to “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles (also, yes—her Birkin bag did, in fact, make a cameo appearance).

Tonioli jokingly called Higgins a “foxy traitor,” adding that she was “smooth as silk” before giving the routine a 7. Inaba was in awe, calling the dance “mesmerizing,” and also gave them a 7. Hough was truly impressed by the “sultry” dance, saying he already “wants more,” giving them a third 7. Total score: 21/30

Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills

Nader joked in her behind-the-scenes footage that she hoped to go further on the show than her sister, Brooks Nader, did. Then, when she and Bills met for the first time in practice, Nader opened up more about why she chose a female pro for the competition, saying she hoped to see more queer representation on TV. The two then danced a punk rock jive routine to “Sk8er Boi” by Avril Lavigne.

Inaba started by saying the “hot factor was ridiculous,” but noted that Nader was a bit off-beat and gave them a 5. Meanwhile, Hough wanted “more content” overall and gave the routine a 4. Tonioli cheered on the duo’s fun attitude, but felt they needed more “precision,” giving them a 5. Total score: 14/30

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy

Dewan and Chmerkovskiy closed the Night 2 premiere, dancing an impressive tango to “Call Me” by Blondie. In behind-the-scenes footage, Dewan talked about her experience as a backup dancer for artists like Janet Jackson and Ricky Martin, as well as her appearances in popular dance films like the Step Up franchise.

Hough joked that Dewan put the “go” in “tango,” but noted that it felt “frantic” in places, giving them a 6. Tonioli said the routine was like watching a “movie,” giving the duo a 7. Inaba wrapped up judging for Night 2, saying it was a “fantastic way to end the night,” but added that she felt Dewan’s feet left the ground too often, giving them a 6. Total score: 19/30

Who was eliminated on the Night 2 premiere of DWTS?

After all the female stars took their turn on the ballroom floor, the judges’ scores were combined with audience votes to reveal the competitor going home. Ultimately, Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills were the dancing duo sent home on the Night 2 premiere episode.

When is the next episode of DWTS?

The next episode of DWTS will air Tuesday, Sept. 22, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, and we’ll be back in action right here to recap everything live for you!

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