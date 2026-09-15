Zendaya, Florence Pugh and More Stars Shine on 2026 Emmys Red Carpet

Last evening, Hollywood’s best and brightest stars descended upon the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the 78th annual Emmy Awards. The ceremony on Monday, Sept. 14, was hosted by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay, who has a total of four Emmys herself—including two wins this year. While Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay took home a record 14 wins last night, HBO limited series DTF St. Louis won seven awards and medical drama The Pitt earned six Emmys.

While the Emmys honor the best achievements in television from the prior year, last night was, in fact, all about the fashion as well. The red carpet featured an array of dazzling looks, and we’ve compiled just a few of our favorites from the night below.

Zendaya

Zendaya | Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

BRB, still picking our jaws up off the floor after this look! Zendaya and stylist Law Roach absolutely nailed it with a custom Prada gown featuring a plunging neckline. Roach accessorized his star client’s ensemble with a Rolex watch and Mikimoto pearl and diamond earrings. Rounding out the dazzling display was the Euphoria star’s brand-new pixie haircut.

While Zendaya was nominated for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series” for her work in the aforementioned HBO Max show, Rhea Seehorn took home the win for her role in Pluribus.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh | John Shearer/Getty Images

Looking regal in a purple off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown, Pugh stunned on the red carpet before presenting the aforementioned award for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series ” alongside Ozark actor Julia Garner.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader | John Shearer/Getty Images

Channeling her wardrobe in the forthcoming Baywatch reboot on Fox, Nader opted for a figure-skimming sparkly red Rodarte dress with a bold chest cut-out and thigh-high slit. Styled by Siena Montesano for the occasion, the model also wore pointed-toe heels in the same vibrant hue.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez | Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

A nominee in the “Outstanding Comedy Series” for her work on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Gomez channeled a statuesque Emmy award in custom Louis Vuitton styled by Erin Walsh. The star’s strapless gold gown was accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, while her manicure, courtesy of nail artist Tom Bachik, featured a gorgeous frosty hue.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman | John Shearer/Getty Images

Also a nominee in the “Outstanding Comedy Series” alongside the rest of the Margo’s Got Money Troubles cast, Kidman wore a feather-adorned custom Chanel number to last night’s ceremony. Her gorgeous white dress was styled by Jason Bolden, while the two-time Emmy Award winner’s blonde locks were styled in a chic low bun.

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri | Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

We love a good contrasting color moment, and Edebiri’s icy blue and red gown definitely fit the bill. The Bear star, who was nominated for her work in the FX show in the “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series,” may have lost out to Jean Smart for her portrayal of Deborah Vance in Hacks, but she remained a winner in the style department.

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