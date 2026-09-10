Jennifer Lawrence Just Officially Joined Instagram, and Her First Post Is Too Relatable

After two decades in the spotlight, Jennifer Lawrence just took an unexpected career step: she officially joined Instagram!

The Academy Award-winning actor, best known for roles in critically acclaimed films including Silver Linings Playbook, Winter’s Bone and American Hustle, as well as blockbuster hits like The Hunger Games and X-Men franchises, shared her inaugural video on Thursday, Sept. 10. And in true Lawrence fashion, the short clip came with a humorous (and deeply relatable) warning.

Lawrence officially joins Instagram—with a catch

In the video—which has already accumulated over 4 million views in just three hours at the time of this article’s publication—the star spoke directly to her new followers. Lounging in a casual white top with dewy skin and natural waves in her blonde hair, Lawrence’s message for fans was simple: “So yeah, I’m giving it a shot, and if anyone says anything negative, I will quit. Immediately. No questions asked. If anyone thinks something mean, I’ll know. I’ll know, and I’ll quit.”

While Lawrence has never been shy about sharing portions of her life in her many laugh-out-loud red carpet and late-night interview moments, this marks her first real foray into social media. Still, as E! News noted, while the star hasn’t had a public social media account, she’s joked about going “incognito” online before, reportedly telling InStyle in 2019, “I’m on it. But I’m a voyeur: I watch, I don’t speak.” She then cited the regular “backlash” she saw as her reason for staying offline.

Fans are loving the star’s viral video

As expected, the video has already gone viral, with countless fans and famous friends stopping by the star’s comment section to share their excitement about the update—and also, to make sure everyone was following her pre-set rules.

“I just spent 30 minutes scrolling through the comment section to see if someone said something mean,” one user admitted. “I think this is the most wholesome comment section I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“Your first day on Instagram and you already broke the internet—a true queen,” another fan added.

“I volunteer as tribute to defend the comment section. 🏹,” content creator Sam Cornforth quipped, referencing the actor’s Hunger Games character.

Lawrence’s recent return to the spotlight

As longtime fans are already aware, Lawrence has been in and out of the spotlight quite a bit over the last seven years.

She took her first major break between 2019 and 2021, returning to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up. She stepped away again in 2023, but has since slowly made her way back, beginning with 2025’s Die My Love. Looking ahead, she’s slated to reprise her role as Katniss Everdeen with a cameo in the forthcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, later this year. And in 2027, she’s set to star in Martin Scorsese’s latest film, What Happens at Night, where she’ll reunite with DiCaprio.

Until then, we can’t wait to see what else Lawrence shares with fans on Instagram (and don’t worry, we’ll be watching the comments to ensure everyone follows the rules)!

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