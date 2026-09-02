‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Cast: Fans React to the Celebs Set to Hit the Ballroom Floor

Dancing With the Stars officially unveiled its full cast for the highly anticipated 35th season on Wednesday, Sept. 2, and fans haven’t stopped buzzing about it since! On Good Morning America, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough were on hand for the announcement, alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 35 Cast

Following a record-breaking Season 34, this year’s special anniversary season will feature a whole new selection of celebrities ready to lace up their dancing shoes. While several stars have been teased ahead of this week’s announcement—including Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller, Guillermo Rodriguez and Jackson Olson—their pro partners and the rest of the cast were a mystery until now.

So, without further ado, scroll on to see the full list of celebrities set to appear on this season and which pro they were paired with!

Amber Glenn with pro Pasha Pashkov

with pro Pasha Pashkov Ciara Miller with pro Brandon Armstrong

with pro Brandon Armstrong Conner Leavitt with pro Adele Zaikman

with pro Adele Zaikman Connor Wood with pro Rylee Arnold

with pro Rylee Arnold Ezra Frech with pro Daniella Karagach

with pro Daniella Karagach Giada De Laurentiis with pro Alan Bersten

with pro Alan Bersten Guillermo Rodriguez with pro and (Season 35 winner) Witney Carson

with pro and (Season 35 winner) Witney Carson Harry Shum Jr. with pro Jenna Johnson

with pro Jenna Johnson Jackson Olson with pro Emma Slater

with pro Emma Slater Jenna Dewan with pro Val Chmerkovskiy

with pro Val Chmerkovskiy Julia Stiles with pro Ezra Sosa

with pro Ezra Sosa Maura Higgins with pro Mark Ballas

with pro Mark Ballas Sarah Jane Nader with pro Hailey Bills

with pro Hailey Bills Tatyana Ali with pro Jan Ravnik

with pro Jan Ravnik Taylor Hanson with pro Britt Stewart

with pro Britt Stewart Tyler Cameron with pro Sharna Burgess

Needless to say, the notable names here promise an exciting season! For starters, Dancing With the Stars: the Next Pro winner Adele Zaikman will hit the hardwood for the first time after her victory on the spin-off series this summer. Meanwhile, Sarah Jane Nader will become the third celebrity to partner with a pro of the same sex in the show’s history when she hits the floor with Hailey Bills. To learn more about each star appearing on the show, visit ABC’s official website here.

Fans react to the Dancing With the Stars Season 35 cast

Naturally, we weren’t the only ones waiting to see which stars would be gracing our screens this fall, as many fans of the franchise were also not-so-patiently awaiting the news. Not long after the reveal hit social media feeds, viewers took over the show’s Instagram comment section to share their excitement.

“Oh, this cast EATS,” one user proclaimed while another concurred, “This cast is STACKED! Premiere night can’t come soon enough 🤩.”

“And so it begins!” 2025 finalist Elaine Hendrix penned. “Good luck, everyone. It’s gonna be epic. 🔥”

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year 🪩 🕺 💃,” another fan quipped.

“This is the best cast in years!!” One user declared, adding, “Hanson was my first concert back in 1998, so gotta root for Taylor!”

Dancing With the Stars Season 35 will kick off with a two-night premiere on ABC on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET, and we’ll be back here with live recaps throughout both nights!

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