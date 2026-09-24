MTV VMAs 2026: How to Watch, Who’s Performing and Everything to Know

This week, the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards will return to spotlight our favorite recording artists, creating plenty of viral moments sure to take over our social media feeds for the next few weeks.

So, to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the must-see musical action—from the star-studded presenters to the high-energy performances to the surprise appearances—we’ve compiled all the most important tidbits for you so you can sit back and enjoy the show!

When, where and how to watch the 2026 VMAs

The 2026 VMAs will air live on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch their faves take the stage on MTV, CBS and/or Paramount+. And if you’ve already got packed plans for Sunday, no worries! Paramount+ subscribers can watch (or rewatch) the full show the following day.

However, fashion lovers will want to tune in a little early to catch all the style action on the red carpet.

Who’s performing at the 2026 VMAs?

When we say the show is “star-studded,” we mean it! To start, Snoop Dogg will host the ceremony and introduce the incredible cast of presenters and performers.

While not all performers have been confirmed—fans can always expect a surprise or two!—several have been announced, including some history-makers. The iconic Madonna will open the show, appearing on the VMA stage for the first time in over two decades. Meanwhile, Raye, Sombr, and Teddy Swims perform a tribute to George Michael, and country star Kacey Musgraves will sing a tribute to the one and only Dolly Parton.

Other confirmed artists at the time of this article’s publication include: LISA, Shaboozey and Gunna, Sienna Spiro, Gener8ion and Yung Lean. While she’s not slated to perform, Taylor Swift will also appear as the recipient of the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, and Nirvana will receive the coveted Video Vanguard Award.

Who’s nominated for “Video of the Year”?

Of course, the biggest award of the evening will go to the “Video of the Year” winner. Last year, Ariana Grande took home the top prize for her “Brighter Days Ahead” music video. Will she emerge victorious once again this year, or will one of the other nominees reign supreme? Tune in Sunday, Sept. 27, to find out!

To see the full list of categories and nominees—and vote for your faves—click here and check out all the “Video of the Year” nominees below!

“Hate That I Made You Love Me”

Artist: Ariana Grande

Director(s): Christian Breslauer

“I Just Might”

Artist: Bruno Mars

Director(s): Daniel Ramos and Bruno Mars

“STORM”

Artist: GENER8ION and Yung Lean

Director(s): Romain GAVRAS

“Confessions II - The Film”

Artist: Madonna

Director(s): TORSO

“Tears”

Artist: Sabrina Carpenter

Director(s): Bardia Zeinali

“The Fate of Ophelia” by Taylor Swift

Artist: Taylor Swift

Director(s): Taylor Swift

And hey, speaking of Taylor Swift...

What the heck is Taylor Swift up to at the 2026 VMAs?

As Swifties, we ask this with love!

ICYMI, the star sent the internet into a frenzy earlier this week when she revealed that she’d be dropping a new single titled “Patient Zero” as part of a four-song deluxe package titled The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore on Friday, Sept. 25.

And as if that weren’t exciting enough for Swifties, she added more fuel to the fandom fire when she teased on Good Morning America that the music video for the single—starring Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson—would premiere at the 2026 VMAs this Sunday.

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