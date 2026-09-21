Paige Spiranac Shares Her Best Line to ‘Get In Someone’s Head’ at the Tee Box

Paige Spiranac isn’t afraid to bring a little competitive spirit to the tee box.

Speaking to SI Lifestyle at the end of last year, the popular golf influencer opened up about wanting to find the “joy” in creating content again. And throughout 2026, she’s been doing just that, focusing on growing her social media presence—particularly her YouTube channel. This has also included creating a new Instagram page aptly named “@paigeonthecourse,” where she shares standout clips from her latest interviews.

This week’s video was a “part two” documenting her recent time on the green with comedian Andrew Santino. There, the two chatted about everything from their shoe sizes to their favorite ways to incorporate some friendly trash talk during a game.

Spiranac takes fans along for a lesson in “mind games 101”

In a clip shared on Instagram over the weekend, the model walked the course with the comedian wearing a signature Spiranac ensemble. The all-black look featured a daring mini skirt and coordinating long-sleeve zip-up top, merging sporty and stylish vibes. She pulled her long blonde hair back into an effortless messy bun, highlighting her dewy makeup look comprising pretty pinks and neutrals.

As they walked onto the course, Santino asked Spiranac, “What’s your best tee box line to get in someone’s head?” Spiranac thought for a moment, then answered, “So, like, as they’re doing their practice swing, you go: ‘Your grip? Your grip looks a little weird? ... I’ve never seen you do that before. Are you trying to make it weak?’” Santanio laughed, concurring, “I like that; that’s smart!”

To watch the full video on Spiranac’s YouTube channel, click here.

Fans share their best trash talking tips

Fans of both Spiranac and Santino have been enjoying the two-part episode, with part one garnering over one million views since it was posted earlier this month. Part two is close behind, with users quickly hopping into the comments on both YouTube and Instagram to share their own trash-talkin’ tips while applauding the pair’s cool comedic chemistry.

“😂 Too funny! 😄,” one fan penned.

“lol I love the line, ‘Your tracks are off line with your shoulders’ 😂,” a user shared.

“I had a buddy ask me if I always grip my putter the same way, and it ruined me for like 3 months 🫩,” another added.

“Amid the fun, there was some really good golf going on. 😂,” a commenter concluded.

For more fun golf content, be sure to keep up with Spiranac on Instagram and YouTube!

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