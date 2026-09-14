Zendaya’s Daring, On-Trend Haircut Already Has Us Running to the Salon

If there were an Academy Award for “Most Talked About Red Carpet Moments,” Zendaya would need to buy a bigger trophy display case.

All year long, the star has been all over our social media feeds wearing eye-popping looks while promoting her many high-profile projects, including The Drama, Euphoria Season 3, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In the past few months alone, she’s made countless headlines for her daring, dynamic and often unexpected ensembles inspired by each film, leaning fully into “method dressing” from her designer duds—styled by Law Roach—to her gorgeous makeup looks to her obsession-worthy hairstyles.

Speaking of “obsession-worthy hairstyles,” the star took this phenomenon to another level over the weekend by debuting her latest hair transformation, which already has us opening a new tab to set up a salon appointment.

Zendaya stopped by New York Fashion Week on Saturday, Sept.12, in a fun, flirty ensemble and a chic short, curly cut that left us gasping. A total switch-up from the long, dramatic styles she wore while promoting both The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the sweet style expertly framed her face for the perfect playful pixie.

Per Vogue, the stylish star was in the Big Apple to support Prada at their Paradoxe Photo Studio pop-up as a Beauty Global Ambassador. For her ensemble, she styled a bright pink button-up under a deep green knit sweater, providing a cool color contrast as the sleeves and collar peeked out. She paired the pieces with an embellished midi skirt with plenty of texture, finishing off the ensemble with crisp white pointed-toe pumps.

Her makeup was also Prada-level perfection, with Zendaya opting for a marvelous mix of light purple hues. From her lilac eyes to her rosy cheeks to her mauve lips, the dreamy, dewy finish was the ultimate cherry on top, merging spring-friendly vibes with autumn-ready aesthetics. (Oh, and if you wanted to twin with the star, Elle noted that makeup artist Ernesto Casillas shared the full routine on Instagram!)

Shorter styles like the pixie and bixie have steadily been gaining popularity in 2026, and Zendaya may have just sealed short hair as the year’s biggest overall trend—but don’t just take our word for it! One look at the comment section on Prada’s recent Instagram post proved we’re not the only ones running for the scissors.

“I need to keep telling myself I am not Zendaya before I go running to the hairdresser!!!!” A commenter quipped.

“The hair is just giving,” one user penned while another simply added, “The pixie>>>>>”

“Can’t wait to see that pixie styled on the red carpet omgggg,” one commenter concluded. “I just know Zen and Law will kill it 🔥.”

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