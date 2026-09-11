‘Project Runway’ Season 22 Episode 10 Live Recap: Who Won the Season?

Project Runway fans, tonight is the night! The winning designer from Season 22 will be crowned, and one lucky contestant will take home the ultimate prize package: $200,000 in cash, a spread in Elle magazine, mentorship with the Council of Fashion Designers of America and professional representation to launch their brand.

In tonight’s season finale episode, host and judge Heidi Klum and fellow judges, including image architect Law Roach and Elle editor in chief Nina Garcia, will determine which designer is declared the winner—but first, there’s a final challenge on the horizon. Plus, Italian fashion designer and Roberto Cavalli creative director Fausto Puglisi joins in on providing feedback this week as a special guest judge. But first, here’s what you may have missed last week...

What happened last week on Project Runway?

Last week’s bridal challenge required the remaining six contestants—Jude Mikulencak, Bryan Barrientos, Naheim Muhammad, Anna Molinari, Bi Pham and Joseph McRae—to create two looks for the modern-day bride.

While Molinari was declared the winner of last week’s challenge, it was revealed that Mikulencak and Pham would be joining her in the finale. Ultimately, that meant that Barrientos, McRae and Muhammad were heading home. However, in super dramatic fashion, Klum announced just before the screen went to black that the judges had decided to send a fourth and final designer through to the finale.

Read the full Project Runway Season 22 Episode 9 recap here.

What was this week’s challenge?

As Episode 10 began, Klum announced that McRae would also compete in the finale alongside Molinari, Mikulencak and Pham.

For the season’s very last challenge, the remaining designers were tasked with presenting capsule collections that showcase their unique talents. Given a $7,500 budget and a week to construct their collections, the final four went to Siriano’s atelier and studio space for some inspiration.

Then, prior contestants from this season came out to serve as design assistants alongside each of the finalists. While Jeffrey Kelly Abess helped out Molinari, Muhammad was back to assist Mikulencak. Bao Tranchi was on deck to work with Pham, and Aaron Potts returned to work alongside McRae. While the designers got started on their looks, Siriano was there to provide advice while encouraging designers to push themselves in order to acheive their very best.

As designers sent their models to the salon ahead of the runway show, several of them were still putting the finishing touches on their looks down to the very last second. After Klum introduced the panel of judges, each designer had the opportunity to say a few words about their collection before it was showcased on the catwalk.

Following the display, the judges provided feedback to each designer. Roach had nothing but positive things to say about Mikulencak’s exquisite tailoring, while Klum expressed her desire to see something a little more off the wall. Molinari, who made one of her looks entirely of garbage bags, also received high praise from most of the judges. But once again, Klum was an outlier and noted that she wished the collection was more cohesive. Pham’s white dress was deemed a “disaster,” however the rest of his looks were applauded by the judges, and McRae’s bold looks were applauded by Klum—but entirely torn apart by Roach.

Who won Season 22 of Project Runway?

Following deliberations, the designers were brought back out in front of the runway audience, where Klum declared that Mikulencak was the winner!

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