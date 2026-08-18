‘Dancing With the Stars: the Next Pro’ Season 1 Week 6 Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated?

Stay tuned: we’re updating this post live!

Dancing With the Stars: the Next Pro is officially down to the final five, and—with only three weeks left in the competition—the ballroom floor is more of a battlefield than ever before. Tonight, the remaining contestants were tasked with their most difficult challenge of the season so far: teaching novices the ballroom basics, just as they would have to on the main show.

But before we dive into this week’s episode, let’s make sure you’re all caught up on where we left off after last week’s elimination.

Who was eliminated last week?

The fifth week of competition saw the aspiring pros learning all about how to craft a standout moment on the hardwood, with the episode aptly titled “Wow Moments with Daniella Karagach.” The aforementioned Karagach was on hand as a mentor and guest judge, joining the panel alongside fellow pro Mark Ballas, Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas and host Robert Irwin.

To start last week’s episode, Karagach showed off her skills before challenging the remaining six contestants to choreograph a contemporary number. To fit with the episode’s theme, each routine needed to feature one of three specific Dancing With the Stars “wow” moments from the past, as well as one new addition of their own. The six contestants were then paired up, with Selena and Erik, AJ and Nina and Adele and Allen working together.

While the remaining contestants gave it their all, there was definitely a feeling of pressure among the group as the playing field shrank. After their practice runs and final performances, the judges had praise for each pairing. However, Selena and Erik found themselves in the bottom two, and after some deliberation, Erik was ultimately the contestant sent home. With this in mind, going into tonight’s episode, the final five contestants were:

Adele

AJ

Allen

Nina

Selena

For more information on last week’s episode, check out our full live recap here.

What happened on tonight’s episode?

As noted above, this week presented perhaps the most important challenge yet for the final five. Titled “But Can You Teach? Coaching Superfans with Witney Carson,” 2026 Dancing With the Stars Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy-winning pro Witney tasked the remaining contestants with teaching complete novices—who were also noted to be “superfans” of the show—ballroom routines. This was an ability the spin-off show’s winner would need, as the main show sees pros teaching celebrity novices all the right moves.

After Witney showcased her own ballroom prowess, Robert welcomed the superfans to the stage, who consisted of an array of social media stars. Their partners were drawn at random, and the pairings were also assigned a different ballroom style. While the superfans had some dance experience, none had backgrounds in ballroom. Some pairings bumped heads throughout practice, but all came together for the final performances to fight for a spot in the semifinals.

Stay tuned: we’re updating this post live!

More Lifestyle & Celeb