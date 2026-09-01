Eileen Gu’s Powerful Approach to Training Is Exactly the Motivation We Needed Today

On Monday, Aug. 31, Eileen Gu stopped by the On Purpose With Jay Shetty show, where the two chatted about her impressive career.

For those unfamiliar, Gu is a history-making freestyle skier with six Olympic medals across two Games. Kicking off her Olympic career at the 2022 Beijing Games, she ultimately left the competition with two gold and one silver. She then earned three more medals earlier this year at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, taking home another gold and two silver. Among her countless other accolades, Gu was also featured on TIME100’s inaugural Most Influential People in Sports list back in June, where she was celebrated as an “Icon.”

The elite athlete has already accomplished so much at just 22 years old, leading many to wonder what her mindset is when it comes to training. Shetty was among those curious, asking about her process during their interview—and Gu shared a quote that was exactly the motivation we needed this week.

In a clip shared on the podcast’s official Instagram account, Gu revealed the mantra behind her training process, candidly stating, “I train like I’ve never won, and I compete like I’ve never lost.”

Shetty immediately applauded the powerful sentiment, asking the athlete to repeat the phrase. She obliged, adding that she believes this mindset is important for all competitors to embrace, since it’s not only difficult to get to the top of your sport, but equally hard to stay there. She went on to note that staying in “peak form, especially as a woman” is another consideration to keep in mind, noting that—between her first and last Games—she’d completed all of college, highlighting how much one person can physically and mentally change in such a short period. Thus, her aforementioned training mantra reminds her to stay grounded, humble and hungry.

“You have to be very critical of your own training. I see only my mistakes when I’m training. I can never do anything right,” she revealed. “But when I’m competing, [I] need to make the switch and [suddenly] I’m like, I am the best person who has ever stepped foot here.”

Since it was shared online earlier this week, the video featuring Gu’s powerful training sentiment has been making waves, as fans continue to applaud her tireless work ethic and commitment to greatness. Many also stopped by the comments on the clip, voicing their respect for her eloquent approach.

“She’s the true definition of a BOSS,” one user declared, adding, “She needs to do speaking engagements at schools!”

“This woman is a winner! Brilliant inspiration,” a fan applauded.

“What an inspirational woman. I love her attitude and ethos in every way 🙌,” another concluded.

To watch Gu’s full podcast interview on On Purpose With Jay Shetty, click here!

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