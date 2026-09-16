Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Product Hack Is Perfect for ‘No-Makeup Makeup’ Days

People just unveiled the publication’s 2026 Beauty Award winners, and actor-singer Selena Gomez has been named the magazine’s Impact Award winner. As such, the Rare Beauty founder sat down for a feature interview, in which she talked about everything from her daily makeup must-haves to her viral 2016 smoky eye look.

The Only Murders in the Building Star also revealed a makeup trick so genius, we simply can’t wait to try it out. When asked for her ultimate Rare Beauty product hack, Gomez shared that she often wears the brand’s brow gel on her eyelashes when she’s going for a lighter no-makeup makeup look.

“Wearing mascara is fun, but it’s just kind of heavy for a light day,” the two-time Grammy Award nominee told the outlet. “With our tinted brow gel, I get a dark brown and use it on the ends of my lashes after I curl them. It’s not too much formula, but it’s just the right amount and has a little tint.”

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Rare Beauty’s brow gel—available in clear and six different hues—is a fan favorite product, as it lifts and sets brows for up to 12 hours without feeling sticky or getting flaky. As Gomez noted in her interview, the product is great for creating a laminated look on the eyebrows—without the hefty price tag.

With the popularity of mascara dropping 10% in the U.S. last year, according to VICE, Gomez’s timely makeup hack could not possibly be more on trend. Earlier this week, the @databutmakeitfashion Instagram account shared findings that mascara and eyeliner sales are continuing to dip as the “clean girl” aesthetic continues to soar. And as fashionistas will likely recall, stars like Zendaya and Hunter Schafer have recently taken to Hollywood red carpet events with fresh-faced, mascara-free looks, adding credibility to the rising trend of bare lashes.

“Sometimes people don’t like the natural beauty look, but that’s kind of my whole identity now,” Gomez told People, adding that the rest of her day-to-day beauty routine is quite simple. In addition to Rare Beauty’s eyebrow gel, she regularly reaches for the brand’s True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation ​($38), Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush ($27) and Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Stain ($24).

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