‘Euphoria’ Takes Fans Behind the Scenes With New Photos From Set Ahead of Finale

This weekend, the end of an era is upon us. That’s right: HBO’s hit show Euphoria is set to air its Season 3 finale on Sunday, May 30, and the road to get there has been anything but easy. From shocking decisions to cringey wedding moments to unexpected character deaths, the eight-episode arc has left fans on the edge of their seats going into the final episode.

Adding to the excitement, the special episode will reportedly be an hour and a half long—the longest episode of the series to date. Also, it has not yet been confirmed at the time of this article’s publication whether Sunday’s finale is the season finale or the series finale. Still, while there are plenty of fan theories about what will happen to Rue and her crew, only time will tell what fate has in store for the remaining characters.

And on Friday, May 29, Euphoria’s official Instagram took fans behind-the-scenes one more time, showcasing a few special snapshots of the cast and crew on set as longtime fans prepare to say their goodbyes.

Euphoria’s takes fans behind the scenes ahead of the finale

“Go big or go home,” the caption under the new seven-photo carousel teased. “One episode left. #Euphoria.” In the cover photo, Jacob Elordi posed beside the wooden box that would ultimately be his character (Nate Jacobs’s) final resting place in the penultimate episode.

Other photos in the set also felt like farewells to fan-favorite characters, with the second snapshot showing Alexa Demie (who plays Maddy Perez) in a fight-ready pose. Meanwhile, another depicted Sydney Sweeney (who plays Cassie Howard) lounging in a white mini dress on a plush bed with a seriously 1970s-style hairdo.

There was also a dramatic snapshot of the show’s lead, Zendaya (who plays Rue Bennet), walking alone along a dusty dirt road. The actor has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for her work on the series, both for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, making her the youngest two-time acting winner in the ceremony’s history.

Fans prepare to say goodbye to Euphoria

Given that the show has aired since 2019, many longtime fans have been a bit emotional as they prepare to say goodbye to their favorite characters, and seeing this sweet sneak peek behind the scenes only further stoked those feelings. Following the photo drop, many viewers were quick to find community in the comment section, sharing their thoughts and theories before everything comes to a head this weekend.

“GONNA MISS THEM SMMMM 😢😢😢,” one user penned. Another declared, “This season flew by so fast wtf 😭,”

“Maddy and Cassie spin off? When?” A commenter questioned, while another concluded, “This series has had such a wild ride over the last 7 years.”

And in a way, that wild ride is just getting started, given the finale promises plenty of chaos! Will Maddy and Cassie find a way out from under Alamo’s thumb? Will Rue stay out of Ali’s book? Be sure to tune into HBO this Sunday, May 30, at 9 p.m. ET to find out.

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