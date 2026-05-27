Ilona Maher Shares Refreshing Point of View on Enjoying Life

Leave it to Ilona Maher to provide a refreshing perspective when it comes to enjoying the little things in life. In an Instagram reel posted to her account on Tuesday, May 26, the athlete and content creator pointed out that living life is what it’s all about, not what your body looks like as a result of it.

“ You feel like you gained a few extra pounds? You feel a little thicker? Oof, gosh, what do you think it's from?” Maher stated in the beginning of the video. “You know what? You did go out with the girls, and you had a few extra drinks, and you guys were sharing secrets and talking the whole night, and you left feeling healed. You were laughing the whole time.”

She then continued, “ You had a couple family dinners. Your mom made your favorite, and you guys just sat around the table connecting and reminiscing, sharing stories. Oh, you did have your favorite cake she makes. You know what it was? After that date with that really great guy, you had ice cream, and you had a few bites of his, he had a few bites of yours, and you guys just kept chatting into the night.”

Another scenario in Maher’s reel included taking some time off from the gym in order to heal from an injury, all of which had one thing in common: they sparked joy. “ That sucks, you were just trying to live life to the fullest. Just enjoying... Ah, I’m sorry. Mm. The memories you’ve made now. Yikes. Shoot,” she comically concluded.

Clearly, plenty of Maher’s 5.4 million followers on the platform felt seen, as many chimed into the comments section of her post.

“you’re the coolest,” model Camille Kostek cheered.

“So so good,” Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin added.

“it’s not your dream body if it’s a nightmare to maintain!!!” one person pointed out.

“MY BODY IS FULL OF MEMORIES. Wouldn’t change it for the world. ❤️,” creator Breanne Allarie stated.

“My ideal body = one where I can enjoy life, gain a few pounds, and it barely even affects me! 🙌🏻,” someone else declared.

Her latest reel is just one example of the way in which Maher uses her platform to uplift others while encouraging other women to love the skin they are in. Earlier this month, the rugby sevens Olympian shared her mindset for weight training in the gym, which contained a similar message of prioritizing what your body can do for you rather than what it looks like.

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