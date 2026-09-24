Ilona Maher Reunites With ‘DWTS’ Partner Alan Bersten for New ‘Power Hour’ Episode

On Thursday, Sept. 24, Ilona Maher posted the latest episode of her new YouTube series, Power Hour, which follows the Olympic rugby star as she hits the gym with a special guest to see their workout firsthand. So far, she’s welcomed everyone from WNBA players to WWE superstars, giving fans a wide array of workouts to check out.

Still, this week’s episode was extra special, as Maher reunited with her former Dancing With the Stars pro partner, Alan Bersten.

The dancing duo appeared on Season 33 of the hit show back in 2024, earning second place thanks to their incredible moves, sweet friendship and cool chemistry. Of course, the two have already crossed paths a few times since the season ended, with Maher making appearances on DWTS to support the pro—who was unfortunately eliminated from Season 35 earlier this week alongside his celebrity partner, Giada De Laurentiis—and Bersten previously stopped by the athlete’s podcast, House of Maher.

Describing Bersten as her “ballroom bestie” to start the episode, Maher dove right into a game called “Muscle Memory,” where they each held a plank for as long as they could while asking “rapid-fire questions.” Bersten won the competition, holding the intense stance for nearly a minute and a half. From there, they continued their candid chat, sharing their go-to exercises, which included plenty of strength training.

They also returned to their dance roots during the episode, trading in the ballroom floor for a boxing ring. At one point, Bersten challenged Maher’s memory, asking her to recall the steps to their playful pasodoble from the ABC competition series. The Olympian stepped up to the challenge, and the pro even joked that this rendition was “better than when they did it live” once they finished.

To watch the full episode featuring Bersten on YouTube, click here.

And fans of the dancing duo couldn’t get enough of the sweet reunion. In fact, one quick peek at the comments on Instagram showed just how much viewers missed seeing these two banter together.

“The guest everyone was waiting for 😃,” one user proclaimed.

“I would 100% watch a buddy cop movie starring Alan and Ilona,” a commenter declared.

“I’m obsessed with you guys,” another fan concluded. “I will never get over you not winning DWTS!”

Needless to say, neither will we—and we’re still patiently awaiting the announcement of another DWTS All-Star season so we can see these two hit the hardwood together once more.

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