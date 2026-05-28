‘Off-Campus’ Reveals Couple Leading Season 2 and Fans Are Beyond Excited

Off-Campus fans, get excited! We now know which couple will lead the second season of the hit romance show.

In case you’re out of the BookTok loop, the popular Prime Video romance show, which began streaming on May 13, is based on a book series by author Elle Kennedy, following a group of college friends as they fall in and out of love (and also, there’s hockey sometimes). The first season adapted the first book, “The Deal,” for the screen, detailing the love story of Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham, played by Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli.

The binge-worthy eight-episode arc quickly gained fans online, both those who had previously enjoyed the books and newcomers meeting the college students for the first time. And this week, we learned the charismatic couple set to be the stars of Season 2, and they’re a fan-favorite pairing from the book series. (Also, I—me, the human being writing this—swear I’m not just saying that because I happen to share a name with one of the two characters.)

Which couple will Season 2 of Off-Campus be about?

Similar to book series and TV shows like Netflix’s Bridgerton, Off-Campus focuses on a new couple in each book and/or season. And on Thursday, May 28, Variety reported that Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis, played by Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn, were set to be the next starring couple.

“We are so excited to continue Allie and Dean’s story as our primary romance of Season 2 after kickstarting their romance in Season 1. But if you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don’t worry—they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble,” showrunner and creator Louisa Levy revealed in a statement shared by the outlet. “We’re looking forward to telling the next chapter of everyone’s story. There’s a lot for fans to look forward to!”

This reveal also means that the TV show will not follow the books chronologically, as Allie and Dean’s love story appears in the third book, “The Score.” So, at least for now, fans of the second book, “The Mistake,” will have to wait a little longer to see John Logan and Grace Ivers’s love story unfold.

Fans react to Off-Campus Season 2 news

As noted in Levy’s statement, viewers have already met Allie and Dean, as both characters played major supporting roles in Season 1. Naturally, this news caused plenty of excitement for Season 2 within the fandom, and viewers took to the comment section on the show’s Instagram announcement to share their thoughts.

“yeah so i’m obsessed CANT WAIT,” content creator Taya Miller penned.

“I AM OKAY JUST GIVE US 20+ EPISODES,” another fan added.

“YAAAASSSSSS!! Best news ever!” one commenter concluded.

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