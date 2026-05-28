Olandria Carthen’s Stylish New Brand Collaboration Crashes Site, Sells Out in ‘10 Minutes’

Olandria Carthen has become one of the top style stars of 2026, and it’s easy to see why.

First catching the attention of fashion fans when she appeared on Season 7 of Love Island USA in 2025, the model and content creator has carved out a space for herself in the industry. Honestly, with her countless red carpet walks at star-studded events like the Golden Globes and Paris Fashion Week, and her fabulous front-page spots in major magazines, including Glamour and Harper's Bazaar Vietnam, Carthen might as well fill out a change of address card for the “Best Dressed of 2026 List”—since, you know, that’s pretty much where she lives now!

And her portfolio of fashion perfection continues to grow as she collaborates with fan-favorite brands and daring designers on special collections, allowing fans to steal a slice of her sensational style. Still, this week the star took it to another level, announcing a collection so gorgeous that the entire stock sold out within minutes.

Carthen’s latest collab is a winner

Earlier this week, the model announced she was partnering with designer Brandon Blackwood for the “Olandria x Brandon Blackwood” collection, which was set to drop on Wednesday, May 27th at 12 p.m. ET. The sweet selection of handbags comprised dreamy pastel pinks and classic black options, all sleek and chic enough to punch up any outfit. “Designed to last beyond trends🖤,” Carthen declared in an Instagram caption ahead of the launch.

To say the collaboration was a “success” would be an understatement. The model shared in an Instagram Story posted shortly after the pieces were available to shop online that fans looking to snag a bag of their own not only crashed the site, but also sold out the entire stock. “Y’all crashed the site!!! & sold out in 10 minutes, I love y’all so much!!!” Carthen penned, “Thank you all for showing up for me the way that y’all do and supporting this small down girl. I’m so emotional, I don’t know what to say!!!”

Fans and famous friends love Carthen’s style

As evidenced by the collection’s popularity, fans and famous friends of the style star were beyond excited about the fashion-forward designer selection. Carthen also shared a snapshot to her story courtesy of Gabrielle Union, revealing the actor had managed to grab a pretty pink bag all her own. Meanwhile, longtime fans hopped in the comment section on Carthen’s last post about the pieces to request a restock.

“Babessss!!!!! Please, we need a restock badly !!!!! 💖💖💖🎉🤣🫶🏽,” one fan echoed. “Congratulations O!!! 🏄🏽‍♀️🏄🏽‍♀️👛👛👛💖💖💖💖🤍”

“Secured a pink vanity & black top handle and both charms at 9:00 a.m.! Wanted to get the dark pink mini trunk, and that bag was gone by 9:05 a.m.!!!” Another commenter added, revealing their own shopping experience. “Everything [was] gone by 9:08 a.m. I’m grateful my trigger fingers pulled through for my top 2! Lord 🥂💕🙌🏽.”

And if you, like us, were crossing your fingers for a quick restock, we have good news! According to designer Brandon Blackwood’s official Instagram page, fans can pre-order for the next restock beginning Friday, May 29, writing in part of the caption, “For everyone who missed out this round… stay tuned for Friday 🤭💕.”

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