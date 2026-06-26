Kelsey Plum Injury Update: How Many Games Will the WNBA Star Miss?

Los Angeles Sparks’ point guard Kelsey Plum will be sidelined for at least four weeks as a result of a lower-leg injury.

A two-time WNBA champion and four-time WNBA All-Star, Plum is celebrating her 10th year in the league in 2026. Following a decorated collegiate run at the University of Washington, the basketball star was selected as the first pick in the 2017 WNBA draft by the Las Vegas Aces. After seven years on the squad, she was traded to the Sparks in 2025, where she has continued her dominating performance in the league.

Outside the WNBA, Plum is also an Olympian, having represented Team USA in both the 2020 Tokyo Games and the 2024 Paris Games, helping the team take home two gold medals.

As reported by CBS Sports, the team provided fans with Plum’s injury update on Wednesday, June 24, following the Sparks’ victory over the New York Liberty at the WNBA’s 30th anniversary game on Sunday, June 21. Several reports made during Sunday’s game—including one from ESPN—have also noted that Plum “had her left leg nearly fully wrapped” at the time, sparking concern among Sparks fans before the official update. The team noted that the player will be reevaluated in four weeks, but will miss at least 10 games as a result.

The decorated point guard has been working through multiple leg-related injuries this season, having previously missed games in May due to a right ankle sprain. Regarding her recent injuries, Plum candidly told sports reporter John W. Davis, “I mean, listen, the first one was a fluke. I stepped on someone’s foot in practice. And then the other one is because I came back so fast from this one. So I’m not going to beat myself up about it.”

Unfortunately, Plum isn’t the only major WNBA star currently dealing with an injury. Her teammate, Cameron Brink, also shared snapshots of a serious-looking ankle sprain she sustained recently on social media on Thursday, June 25.

Brink had previously missed time last season due to a torn ACL, which required surgery and left her sidelined for 13 months. Of her current injury, Bleacher Report stated that the athlete would likely be out for “at least two weeks,” with the team’s coach, Lynne Roberts, telling the press, “It’s a good ankle sprain ... I don’t anticipate her being back in the short [term].”

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