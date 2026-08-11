Angel Reese Reveals the Pop Culture Inspo Behind Her Latest Animal Print Tunnel ’Fit

Ahead of the Atlanta Dream dominating the Toronto Tempo by a final score of 107-95 last night, forward Angel Reese arrived at Gateway Center Arena at College Park in style. The WNBA star opted for a black blazer trimmed in leopard print fur with a matching animal print mini skirt. Reese wore a pair of black glasses perched on her nose and completed her outfit with pointed-toe black heels.

In a new Instagram carousel shared to her feed on Tuesday, Aug. 11, Reese showcased the edgy ensemble, in addition to several snaps of herself out on the court. She featured a meme among the slides (which read “I can’t even call it delusion because I have a track record of achieving everything I’ve set my mind to”) and ended her post with seemingly her outfit inspo for last night’s look: a still of actor Fran Drescher in a remarkably similar ensemble from the star’s classic ’90s sitcom, The Nanny.

“barbie baller,” Reese aptly captioned her post, referencing her Bayou Barbie nickname.

Angel Reese | Adam Hagy/Getty Images

Tons of the athlete’s 5.2 million followers chimed into the comments section to hype up everything from her sense of style to her masterful skill out on the court.

“Top 3 fits 🔥😍,” boyfriend and Orlando Magic player Wendell Carter Jr. cheered.

“Stunning. Just simply naturally stunning,” one user wrote.

“that's right 👏,” the official Barbie account declared.

“Earned 💕,” Las Vegas Aces assistant coach Nola Henry noted.

In addition to the “Bayou Barbie” nickname, which a fan coined during Reese’s time at LSU, the 24-year-old Maryland native’s connection to the iconic doll recently grew even stronger with the release of the Angel Reese Barbie. Reese’s toy likeness, which quickly sold out, features the doll clad in a pink jersey and shorts with tiny Angel Reese 1 basketball shoes on her feet.

Whether she’s building her career off the court or on, Reese continues to thrive as both an athlete and cultural influencer. During the Dream’s game on Monday, Aug. 10, Reese recorded 20 points, 14 rebounds and 2 assists during her 29 minutes of game play. And in securing her 22nd double-double of the season, she officially broke her team’s single-season record for the feat (surpassing Tina Charles’s 21st double-double in 2024).

Next up, the Dream will take on the Connecticut Sun on the road on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. ET.

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