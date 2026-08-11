Olandria Carthen Proves Green Is Her Color in Roberto Cavalli Ensemble

Olandria Carthen’s latest Instagram post has fans clamoring to the comment section to hype up the former Love Island USA star—and with good reason.

In a carousel of photos shared to her account on Monday, Aug. 10, Carthen dazzled in a Roberto Cavalli ensemble consisting of a green lace-trimmed mini dress and long sleeve wrap. In the first snapshot, the 28-year-old Alabama native served up her lethal face card while showcasing the designer garments, which incorporated a bold black, green, blue and white pattern in both pieces. Her photo dump included 12 snapshots in which Carthen showed off her outfit while posing against a neutral backdrop or casually leaning on a white staircase. The reality star and model allowed her outfit to speak for itself, keeping her accessories minimal. She wore only a few rings on her fingers and pointed-toe black pumps.

“Easy, breezy, beautiful…Cavalli Girl🤍,” Carthen wrote in her caption, also crediting photographer Emilynn Rose and her glam team, including stylist duo The Reismans, in tags on the initial slide.

“Just looked up flawless in the dictionary and your name was the definition,” one of Carthen’s 2.6 million followers on the platform smoothly stated in the comments.

“LOVEEEE THESE COLORS OMG 😍😍,” an additional follower gushed.

“Such a captivating beauty,” someone else added. “This look is giving Italy in the Summer. I love it! So pretty. 💚💚💚.”

“Is there any color that Olandria doesn’t own at this point??” another follower questioned.

“CAVALLI DOLL 4 LIFE 💚,” one comment read.

“these roberto cavalli looks been overly eating like that’s how you do the supermodel stuff mama,” someone else concurred.

Clearly, Carthen’s fans are enjoying the star’s recent Roberto Cavalli looks, which she has sported everywhere from France to Italy in recent months. She stunned in a garden-inspired turquoise halter dress by the designer while in Cannes earlier this summer, and also donned a sparkly navy gown courtesy of the fashion house during Milan Fashion Week in February.

Following her time on the popular reality show, Carthen has quickly made a name for herself in the fashion industry. In an interview with Cosmopolitan published in June, Carthen discussed her personal sense of style and how she has used fashion as a tool to break away from her time on Love Island USA.

“Fashion was one of the first things that truly set me apart from theLove Island of it all,” Carthen told the outlet. “People started to take me more seriously. The VMAs were my official breakout moment into the fashion world—I was in a beautiful red dress, and it was everywhere. That’s when I knew it could be a turning point in my career because I started to be a part of a different conversation. I am extremely grateful for where I come from, but one thing about me? I do stuff to elevate.”

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