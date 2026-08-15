Molly Sims Shares Her No. 1 Style Secret Weapon for Feeling Confident

Molly Sims first got her big break in the early 2000s as a model before going on to land her breakout acting role on NBC’s drama series, Las Vegas, which premiered in 2003. More than 20 years later, Sims has built an incredible career as an entrepreneur, podcast host, producer and more.

The 53-year-old mom of three founded her brand, YSE Beauty, in 2023 after years of struggling with her skin. These days, Sims is feeling more self-assured than ever, which is evident in a newly published interview with Us Weekly. Throughout the conversation, Sims chatted about everything from her keys to a happy marriage (she has been married to producer Scott Stuber since 2011) to her favorite beauty treatments.

Sims also opened up to the outlet about her style secrets, one of which bears repeating. “The difference between me at 20 and me at 53 is that I have an incredible tailor,” Sims stated of her learnings after more than two decades in the fashion and beauty industries. “So If I’m a size 12 or I’m a size 4, it doesn’t matter.”

Sims elaborated that when she was working on Las Vegas, her costume designer would pull the same dress in three different sizes for her so if one didn’t fit, they would have alternate options to work with. Up until that point, Sims stated that Hollywood required stars to fit into one single sample size, so having alternatives was a game changer.

“A tailor probably is my secret weapon,” Sims continued. “She can take a gown and reconstruct it. Look, I’m super broad, I hate my shoulders, I hate my arms, so there are certain things that I’ll never [wear] because I got told my entire life, ‘You’re too muscular.’ ... I have my hang-ups, of course, that doesn’t just go away.”

In an Instagram reel of the interview, plenty of fans chimed into the comments section to agree with Sims’s admission that having a good tailor on speed dial is the ultimate style hack.

“Absolutely a professional tailor is the key!” one person wrote, while someone else concurred, “all about the tailor! 🙌👏.”

When it comes to embracing her age, Sims added that she isn’t trying to emulate her younger self, which “makes a huge difference. I’m just trying to look the best I can at every age,” she added. “I don’t want to be skinny; I want to be healthy. That’s a big mind shift.”

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