‘Let’s Marry Harry’ Reunion: Are Harry Jowsey and Amber Mozo Still Together?

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 9 p.m. ET, Netflix premiered the reunion episode of its latest dating show, Let’s Marry Harry. Centering on reality TV star Harry Jowsey—who’s appeared on multiple major reality competitions, including Heartbreak Island, Too Hot to Handle, Dancing With the Stars and more—the eight-episode season initially dropped earlier this month, ending with the finale on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Harry Jowsey | Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images/Netflix

As the title of the show suggests, the goal of the dating competition was simple enough: find Jowsey a wife. Over the course of the episodes, he dated 20 women before ultimately narrowing the field down to his final pick: contestant Amber Mozo. In the finale, the two did indeed tie the knot—though reports stated the marriage shown wasn’t legally binding. Still, the two appeared committed to building a life together moving forward.

As noted above, the special hour-and-a-half-long reunion—hosted by content creator and model Haley Baylee—aired this week, offering many of the original contestants a chance to reunite with Jowsey nearly a year after the show was filmed. So, were Jowsey and Mozo still in newlywed bliss at the reunion? Scroll on to catch up on the drama you might’ve missed!

Are Jowsey and Mozo still together?

Short answer? No. No, they are not. While the former couple continued their relationship for a period after filming wrapped, they revealed during the reunion that they ultimately ended things in January 2026.

As reported by Netflix’s Tudum, Jowsey cited the distance—he is based in Los Angeles while Mozo lives in Hawai’i—and their contractual obligations to keep their courtship under wraps until the reunion as the main reasons for their split. Of the experience, he told the outlet, “It definitely wasn’t an easy decision. It was really difficult, but I couldn’t be more grateful to share the whole experience with her.”

However, Mozo also shared her side of the story on the special, which included claims that Jowsey acted differently when the cameras weren’t rolling. “You told everyone you wanted to be a husband, and then you get off the cameras, then you want to act like a f---ing pig and play in my face,” Mozo said in part of their breakup, according to E! News.

In another surprising reveal, Mozo also claimed that Jowsey had allegedly already set his sights on someone new quickly after they tied the knot. “He was prioritizing being with this person and filming, then pushed me to the side and then made it as if it was my problem. Why couldn’t you take two weeks out of your life to get to know me?” She said, per People—and she didn’t stop there. She later added, “You met your f---ing girlfriend on our honeymoon.”

On the topic, Jowsey admitted at the reunion that he’s currently seeing someone else; however, he stated that he and Mozo had already broken up before he began seeing his new partner. While he didn’t share too many details about his current relationship, Jowsey doubled down on his desire for marriage during the reunion, stating, “I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but I found the perfect person that makes me want to be a husband.”

To learn more about everything that went down on the Let’s Marry Harry reunion, check out Netflix’s full recap here!

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