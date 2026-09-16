Are Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Engaged? Explaining the Rumors

What’s that sound? Oh, it’s just the romance rumor mill hard at work once again—and this time, it sounds like wedding bells.

Just over a year ago, we explained rumors that claimed Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were dating. Speculation began in earnest in June 2025, when several outlets resurfaced a TikTok video originally posted during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos’s wedding in Italy that showed the pair together. Gossip swirled around the duo’s potential relationship for months before they ultimately “hard launched” their courtship in May 2026 after attending the Stagecoach Music Festival together.

And this week, a similar swell of sources has alleged that the pair might be engaged.

Are Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun engaged?

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, InTouch Weekly exclusively reported that a source close to the couple stated that the actor and businessman are allegedly engaged. The exclusive came just weeks after the outlet reported that another source stated the couple had moved in together “super fast.”

Ironically, just one day before this news hit headlines, Page Six exclusively reported that another source speculated that Braun likely planned to pop the question “in the next six months,” adding that Braun believes Sweeney is “the modern Marilyn Monroe.” “He is trying very hard to marry her,” the source stated, per the outlet. “He is following her and chartering private planes. He’s going to stay focused on her until she marries him.”

Most recently, the couple was spotted together in Italy at the Venice Film Festival. While abroad, the pair were photographed sharing romantic moments, and Sweeney made headlines throughout the festival for her daring red carpet fashion. Then, on Sunday, Sept. 12, Braun shared a video on Instagram of the couple sharing a kiss to celebrate the star's birthday, writing in part in the caption, “Happy birthday to the woman who is the exception to every rule. The person who surprised me and showed me how life with true partnership can be lived.”

Before dating Braun, Sweeney was engaged to business mogul Jonathan Davino, to whom she’d been romantically linked since 2018. People noted that the two split in March 2025 after getting engaged in 2022. Meanwhile, Braun was previously married to activist Yael Cohen, with E! News reporting that the couple split in 2021 after seven years of marriage.

At the time of this article’s publication, neither Sweeney nor Braun has commented on the rumors of their alleged engagement, but we’ll update as the story unfolds.

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