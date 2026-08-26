Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman Bring ’The Love Hypothesis’ to Life in First Full Trailer

Thanks to Prime Video, fall 2026 will officially be the season of pumpkin spice lattes, crisp fallen leaves—and a little fake dating.

In case you missed it, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, the studio dropped its first full-length trailer for the highly anticipated film adaptation of Ali Hazelwood’s bestselling romance novel The Love Hypothesis. Starring Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman as the lead lovebirds, the story follows a PhD student who enters into a “fake relationship” with a grumpy professor to help her friend get her dream guy. However, their fake dating experiment eventually turns into real feelings, and plenty of romance genre revelry ensues.

While Reinhart and Bateman have teased several scenes from the film on social media over the last few months, the full trailer gives fans a closer look at their chemistry as they bring beloved moments from the book to life (yes, we’re referring to that hotel room scene). Overall, readers get plenty of standout scenes in the two-minute trailer as Reinhart and Bateman channel all the lovable energy of our favorite 1990s-era romantic comedies.

Of course, countless fans of the source material were quick to voice their opinions about the trailer in the YouTube comments, as many waited years to see their favorite characters appear on screen.

“Never been this excited about an adaptation before!!!” One user declared, “Lili and Tom as Olive and Adam are PERFECT.”

“Uhhh, am I gonna have to read this book now???? This looks amazing!!!” A new fan concluded.

“They knew what they were up to ending the trailer on THAT scene!!!” Another commenter added.

And fans of the book will be delighted to know that sticking closely to Hazelwood’s original material was important to the team making the movie. As reported by People, Reinhart opened up about her role both onscreen and behind the scenes at Obsessed Fest in June, where she shared more about the adaptation process.

“I think it felt, as much as it could, like a really timeless romantic comedy. I think that’s what the script was able to feel like for me while still keeping the integrity of both characters and doing the book justice,” the actor told the audience. “Obviously, the importance of the book—it’s the source material we wanted to totally respect, [which] I think our writer, Sarah, absolutely did. So yeah, the heart of the book is in the film.”

Be sure to check out The Love Hypothesis when it hits Prime Video on Wednesday, Sept. 23!

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