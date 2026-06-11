‘The Love Hypothesis’ Movie: Romance Readers React to First Look at Upcoming Film Adaptation

With the recent adaptations of popular novels like Bridgerton, Off Campus, Heated Rivalry and more, the last few years have certainly been fun ones for romance readers.

Still, we’re just getting started, with plenty more projects on the way promising to bring fan-favorite characters and love stories to the big screen. And on Thursday, June 11, one of the most highly anticipated romance adaptations of the year dropped a first look exclusively with Cosmopolitan: we’re of course referring to The Love Hypothesis.

The Love Hypothesis sneak peek

Based on the best-selling romance novel by Ali Hazelwood, The Love Hypothesis has been a must-read for romance fans ever since it hit shelves back in 2021. Following the unlikely love story between a PhD student and a biology professor who fall into a fake relationship, fans have long awaited news of the Prime Video adaptation. In July 2025, Deadline reported that Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman were set to star as the lead couple, with Reinhart teasing the casting decision on TikTok.

Thus, it should come as no surprise that when Cosmopolitan dropped its exclusive first look at the film and the official release date on Instagram, fans were pretty darn excited. Photos shared by the outlet depicted various scenes romance readers will quickly recognize from the novel, including a moment of the couple getting cozy on a bench and Bateman carrying Reinhart through the city.

In the opening image of the five-photo carousel, the actors recreated the novel’s iconic cover: the first kiss between the couple. This was a moment Reinhart revealed was particularly intricate, exclusively telling Cosmopolitan, “That first kiss is a lot of pressure—it’s the book cover, after all! We shot a few different angles of it to find the right one. We had fun doing that scene, and it was actually sort of an ice-breaker for us as actors as well; it was our first kissing scene of the movie.”

Romance fans react to the exclusive first look

Given the hype around the Prime Video adaptation and fans’ commitment to seeing the couple’s love story come to life, many were quick to hop in the comment section on Cosmopolitan’s post to share their excitement.

“BABES STOP MAKING ME GO CRAZY WITH THESE TEASERS,” one user declared. “I AM LITERALLY LOSING MY MIND.”

“Love how they recreated the book cover 🙌🏽 🥹,” a fan applauded, while another added, “Literally straight out of the book 🥹 ❤️ 🙌🏽.”

“I’m calling out of work sick September 23,” one commenter quipped. With that in mind, be sure to mark your calendars for September 23, when The Love Hypothesis will officially be available to stream on Prime Video!

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