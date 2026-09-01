‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Reunion: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Late last week, Love Island USA fans got their first official sneak peek at the reunion episode, which promised plenty of drama and news about this season’s hottest couples.

The wait wasn’t long, and on Monday, Aug. 31, the hit Peacock dating competition brought back the biggest players from Season 8 to the villa to hash it all out. Hosted by Ariana Maddox and Andy Cohen, the stars of the season didn’t hold back as they revealed which couples were making it work in the outside world and which had left their love in the villa.

So, which couples are still together and which called it quits? Scroll on to learn more!

Trinity and Bryce

The winners of Season 8 are indeed still together and appear stronger than ever, but that should come as no surprise to any fans who’ve been following the couple’s post-villa journey! Since taking home the $100,000 prize in late July, the couple stopped by multiple media outlets to discuss the status of their relationship and have been open about their growing connection.

Aniya and Carl

Aniya and Carl came in second place on the program and are also still together. At the reunion, the couple confirmed they’re making long-distance work by staying connected despite returning to their hometowns, even joking that their families are just as connected as they are.

Melanie and Sincere

At the reunion, the third-place couple confirmed they aren’t putting labels on anything and are taking things slow—but they are still together. “We are not boyfriend and girlfriend,” Melanie told the hosts, per People. “We’re kind of just seeing what happens in the outside world.”

Kayda and Zach

The last of the Season 8 finalist couples, Kayda and Zach, are also still together as of the reunion. Similarly to Melanie and Sincere, the couple originally noted they were together but not labeling things, with Kayda stating in part, “We’re not here to please anyone else; we’re here to please ourselves. So when the time’s right, the time’s right.” However, as TODAY noted, the two have made things official since the reunion taping, with Kayda sharing the news on TikTok.

Titi and KC

This duo was at the center of one of the most dramatic Season 8 moments when KC left Anaiya for Titi during Casa Amor. Even so, Titi and KC are still together, and the group had a chance to talk things out at the reunion, where they ultimately reconciled. KC also apologized for a comment he made calling Aniya “fragile,” and concluded by stating, “I think we’re all left on good terms and that’s where I want to be.”

Kenzie and Dylan

Another couple making it work in the outside world, Kenzie and Dylan are still together and, per Kenzie, “very much in love.” Still, their presence at the reunion wasn’t completely drama-free, as Kenzie got into several spats with her fellow islanders, including a confrontation with Melanie after she caught her rolling her eyes.

Jaiden and Caleb

Jaiden and Caleb are not together, having parted ways after they left the villa. During a chat with the hosts, Caleb seemed to believe the breakup was mutual; however, Jaiden felt Caleb stopped putting effort into their relationship after the show wrapped, and they returned to their hometowns.

Corbin and Parmida

While these two had plenty of chemistry at Casa Amor, they revealed on the reunion that they are not together. Even so, they remain friends, with Parmida telling the hosts, “For right now, I feel like we’re focused on the friendship. We’re not really thinking ... about the future, or what it holds for us. The best thing for us to do is be friends and see how it goes.”

For more Love Island USA Season 8 reunion drama, stream the full episode now on Peacock!

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