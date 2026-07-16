‘Love Island USA’ Winners Trinity and Bryce Open Up About Relationship in First Interview After Show

Love Island USA wrapped up its eighth season on Sunday, June 12, crowning fan-favorites Trinity Tatum and Bryce Alakai as the $100,000 winning couple.

In case you weren’t keeping up with this summer’s biggest show, Trinity and Bryce first caught the eyes of viewers because of their sweet courtship and genuine chemistry. However, they skyrocketed to the top of everyone’s winners’ bracket following the Casa Amor episodes, where the islanders are encouraged to explore connections with new bombshells. Instead, Trinity and Bryce remained faithful to each other, becoming exclusive when Bryce asked Trinity to be his girlfriend after he returned from Casa Amor. In the finale episode, the two were also the only couple to exchange “I love yous.”

And on Wednesday, July 15, the lovebirds stopped by TODAY to celebrate, where they sat down for their first interview after exiting the villa. There, they chatted more about the current state of their relationship and their future plans, while also being—you guessed it—absolutely adorable.

Trinity and Bryce give their first post-show interview

Sitting down with host Craig Melvin, the duo cuddled throughout their video interview while catching fans up on their experience after the show and how the events of the villa translated to the outside world. For instance, one subject that was discussed throughout the season as a potential issue for their courtship was their age gap, as Bryce is 29 while Trinity is 22; however, Bryce confirmed this hasn’t affected them.

“I felt so comfortable with her, and our laughter, she understood—like, her level of comedy and everything just showed she was just so intelligent and so beyond her age. The age gap ended up just, like, completely disappearing in my mind,” Bryce told the host. Trinity agreed, adding, “I honestly forget.”

Overall, the two appeared to be going strong in their first week away from the drama of the villa, with Trinity noting that she still plans to head to Los Angeles to be closer to her partner, as she said on the finale episode. “I definitely want to be wherever Bryce is, that’s for sure,” she told the host. “I don’t like being away from him.” You can check out more of their interview with TODAY here!

Fans are still in love with the winning couple

Alongside the interview, TODAY also shared several clips from the conversation on its official Instagram account. There, Love Island USA fans were quick to hop in the comment section to share some love with the winning couple.

“Literally glowing,” one user proclaimed. “My Barbie and Ken.”

“She was very mature. I forgot about the age gap as well watching them,” another added, referring to the aforementioned age gap. “They balance each other so well.”

“I definitely feel like they will be married in the coming years,” another commenter concluded.

Fans will be able to catch up with the couple once again when the Love Island USA Season 8 reunion premieres on Peacock on Monday, August 31, at 9 p.m. ET!

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