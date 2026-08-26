Miley Cyrus Shares Moving Message on Social Media Following Death of Godmother Dolly Parton

Earlier this week, country music legend Dolly Parton died at the age of 80.

The news was first shared on Tuesday, Aug. 25, by members of the star’s family, who spotlighted her legacy of music, fashion and philanthropy. Over the last two days, many fans and famous friends of Parton have taken to social media to remember the legend and what her incredible work meant to them. Whether she was penning classics like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You,” starring in hit films like Steel Magnolias and 9 to 5 or donating countless books to children through her Imagination Library, Parton had an immeasurable impact on her industry and beyond.

And on Wednesday, Aug. 26, Grammy Award winner Miley Cyrus—Parton’s goddaughter—shared a moving tribute to the singer-songwriter on Instagram.

“The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private, and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts,” the recording artist penned in part, later adding, “I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together, and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things. 💖”

As noted above, Cyrus—the daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus and manager Tish Cyrus—is Parton’s goddaughter. Per Variety, Cyrus’s father toured with the country music legend in the 1990s following the success of his breakout hit “Achy Breaky Heart,” and the pair formed a lifelong friendship. The “Flowers” singer had also worked with her godmother multiple times over the years, with Parton appearing in a cameo role as the star’s aunt on her hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana in the early 2000s. The two had also collaborated on music, often performing together onstage and co-writing songs as a duo.

After Cyrus shared the moving memorial, there was an outpouring of love from fans and famous friends alike. Many wrote their own tributes to the legend in the comments of her Instagram post while also offering Cyrus their support.

“Been thinking about you since I heard the news,” recording artist Katy Perry penned. “Love you very much.”

“🕊️🤍,” actor Lindsey Lohan simply added.

“Dolly always felt less like a celebrity & more like someone the world collectively knew,” content creator Taylor Reynolds concluded. “I can’t imagine what this loss feels like when you actually did. 🖤”

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