Brooks Nader Reveals How to Impress Her on a First Date

Attention, potential suitors! If you’re looking to impress a woman on your first date, be sure to take model and actor Brooks Nader’s advice: Make a plan and don’t be wishy-washy about it.

In a brand-new episode of Bumble’s “Bee Line” series, in which celebrities like Jake Shane and Paige DeSorbo offer relationship advice, a caller asked whether a guy or girl should plan the first date, and Nader had a quick-witted response at the ready.

“I think that the guy should say, ‘Hi, I’m picking you up at 7 and I have the plan,’” Nader stated. “I don’t want to hear, ‘Where do you want to go? What do you like to do? What’s your favorite food?’ Just, ‘I’ll pick you up at this time.’ A plan is sexy. I like someone that’s confident. We’re too busy, we’re girls, we have a lot to do. We already have to get dressed and do our hair and makeup for you guys, so at least tell me where we’re going.”

Throughout the segment, the 29-year-old Baton Rouge native also shared tips on how to shake the ick, ways to make dating fun again and more. Nader also playfully added that while her sisters, Mary Holland, Sarah Jane and Grace Ann often dish out dating advice, she isn’t always up for taking it.

“Yes, my sisters give advice and opinions, which can be a good thing and a bad thing,” she admitted. “Sometimes I fall really hard and fast quickly and I’m like, ‘I’m getting married’ and they’re like, ‘Ugh, no, he’s insane,’ and I’m like, ‘Let me just do this, just for like a week, please.’”

Nader then jokingly added, “I tell my sisters all the time, I don’t know what’s taking ya’ll so long, because by your age, I was proposed to, married, divorced. I’m a fast mover, so they’re not doing something right.”

While Nader tied the knot in 2019, her divorce was finalized in 2025. Since she re-entered the dating pool, she has been tied to Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko (the two were paired together on Season 33 of the reality series in 2024) and most recently, Rocketman actor Taron Egerton, 36. And while we reported on sightings of Nader and the Welsh actor together back in April, the model stated in June that the two were “never” officially dating, adding that she’s “just single, having fun. Always.”

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