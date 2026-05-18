Alix Earle Shares More About ‘Earle Meets World’ Netflix Reality Show on ‘The Bossticks’ Podcast

Alix Earle has spent the past couple of years growing her personal brand to epic new heights, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Since the start of 2025 alone, the content creator has relaunched her popular Hot Mess podcast on YouTube, switching to a vlog format and adding a new celebrity interview series titled, Get Real With Me. In the fall, she came in second place on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, where she regularly secured perfect scores and praise from the judging panel, as well as votes from the viewers at home.

She then kicked off 2026 by launching her first skincare line, Reale Actives, which sold out within the first 24 hours. And in May, she was revealed to be one of four cover models on this year’s issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Lauryn Bosstick, Michael Bosstick and Alix Earle | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Still, this is just the beginning for Earle, as the multihyphenate is also set to star in her own reality TV series on Netflix titled Earle Meets World later this year. According to Netflix, the program will show fans of the content creator “all the little things in between that you don’t always see online.” While there’s no official release date for the series at this time, Earle did open up more about her decision behind pursuing the show when she sat down for a live recording of The Bossticks podcast in New York City during the SI Swimsuit Social Club event on Saturday, May 16.

While chatting with hosts Lauryn and Michael Bosstick, the content creator shared a few upcoming projects she’s excited to share with fans, ending with the Netflix project. “I have a reality show with my family coming out later this year. Maybe that’ll be fun, maybe that’ll be scary. I don’t know,” she teased. “But it will definitely be a different journey for all of us, as well.” This response prompted Michael to ask what made Earle decide to do the show “as a family,” and she revealed that they’d actually been approached to do a show together “multiple times” before.

“People were interested in the dynamic of our family because my parents are split up, but they still hang out. And I have my younger stepsiblings, and there’s been family drama in the past, so it was something we were approached about for a while,” she noted. “But it was something we wanted to make sure that everyone wanted to do for themselves and was, like, ready for that. So when it felt right, and everyone was like ‘I’m down to try it,’ we were like ‘let’s see.’”

Alix Earle | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

She expanded on this, noting that the real reason she and her family wanted to open their home to the world was simple: to show the true, authentic, behind-the-scenes side of their day-to-day lives beyond what fans see on social media. And in so doing, she hopes to show others that every family has their own struggles to overcome and their own joy to share.

“We make family a priority over all else, and I think that’s how we’ve been able to overcome some of the troubles that we’ve had in the past. I think it’s an empowering story to share. And I also think it’s empowering to share some of the moments that are not so great,” she concluded. “Like, there are a lot of things that we still go through. Moments aren’t perfect. People aren’t getting along. And I think it’s like, we all deal with that with our families, I think? ... I’m excited to share the real moments and give people something to laugh at, relate to—I think it will be fun. We’ll see.”

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