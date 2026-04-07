Olivia Rodrigo Confirms Release Date of New Single and It’s Sooner Than You Think

Save your Scooby Snacks from Mystery Inc.—next time there’s a mystery in need of solving, let’s send Olivia Rodrigo’s fan base.

The Grammy Award-winning recording artist all but broke the internet last week when she completely wiped her Instagram account, sending fans into a frenzy to figure out why. Still, they didn’t have to wait too long to find out, with Rodrigo sharing that her third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, would be dropping on June 12. While followers were, of course, excited to learn the news, they couldn’t help but move on to the next question in need of an answer: when would the first single be released?

Well, on Tuesday, April 7, they got their answer, as the singer-songwriter returned to social media once more with all the details.

What’s the title of Rodrigo’s next single?

Sharing a snapshot of herself enjoying some bright pink gum, blowing an impressive bubble, Rodrigo penned in the caption, “‘drop dead,’ the first single from my new album, is out april 17!!! 🩷.” The title of the tune was also embroidered on the artist’s tank in an eye-popping magenta shade, further confirming that she is indeed in her “pink era.” Still, this information wasn’t simply given to fans; they earned it!

Over the last few weeks, fans all over the world have reported finding heart-shaped padlocks coated in pastel, color-shifting paint that went from purple to pink. Many had assumed they were related to Rodrigo before this was ever confirmed, and there was a message on each lock written in swirly black font, spelling out the title and release date. According to Rodrigo, there were four locks total, hung on lock-covered walls in Los Angeles, London, Paris and New Jersey, respectively.

Fans are clearing their calendars for April 17

With Friday, April 17, just around the corner—seriously, where did this year go?!—fans were fast to dive into Rodrigo’s comment section on the announcement to share their excitement. In fact, at the time of this article’s publication, the post has only been up for a couple of hours but has already accumulated over 1.3 million likes and over 21,600 comments.

“IM SO READY!!!” One user declared.

“I see my Spotify most listened song coming in,” another commenter joked.

“Telling everyone I’m busy all of April 17th,” the official account for iHeart Radio concluded.

And we’d have to second that last comment! No one make plans with us until after April 17, please and thank you!

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