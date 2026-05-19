Olivia Rodrigo Teases New Song ’The Cure’ As Second Single Off Upcoming Album

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been counting down the days to the release of Olivia Rodrigo’s third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, ever since she announced it on April 2.

The recording artist had been teasing the highly anticipated release for several months beforehand, with fan excitement reaching a fever pitch earlier this year after she wiped her entire Instagram account to prepare for the launch. The album is currently set to drop on June 12, and on April 17, she followed up the album announcement with the first single: a high-energy pop track titled “drop dead.”

And this week, Rodrigo’s giving fans yet another reason to get excited for the rollout, as she just officially teased the second single on Instagram!

Olivia Rodrigo teases second single off new album

Taking to her grid on Tuesday, May 19, the Grammy Award-winner shared a single photo of herself taken from her nose down as she sported a bubblegum-pink button-up. In her hands, she played cat’s cradle with a piece of red string, which—upon closer inspection—spelled out “the cure.”

Rodrigo’s caption alongside the snapshot confirmed the two words were indeed the new song’s title, writing, “‘the cure’ comes out this friday. it’s my favorite song on the album and one of my favorite songs I’ve ever made. couldn’t be more excited for you guys to hear it. presave up now🩷❤️🩷❤️.”

At the time of this article’s publication, the announcement already has over 1.4 million likes and 14,000 comments in just three hours, with many fans, followers and famous friends quick to share their excitement for the upcoming tune. “Lfg,” fellow recording artist Gracie Abrams simply penned. Meanwhile, another fan joked, “It’s my favorite already.”

Olivia Rodrigo and The Cure

Aside from being the title of her next single, The Cure appears to be a running theme for Rodrigo’s latest era in general. The singer-songwriter has long been a vocal fan of the classic rock group, citing them as an inspiration for her own songwriting on more than one occasion.

Back in 2025, Rodrigo was even joined onstage by the group’s lead singer, Robert Smith, during her set at the Glastonbury Festival. Also, in the lyrics of her aforementioned first single off the new album, she has a line where she states, “You know all the words to ‘Just Like Heaven,’ and I know why he wrote them now that you're standing right here.” “Just Like Heaven” is, of course, a hit single of The Cure’s 1987 album Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me.

Only time will tell what role the iconic rock band might play in Rodrigo’s pastel pink era, but for now, catch us continuing our countdown to her album’s release (it’s currently 24 more days, just for the record)!

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