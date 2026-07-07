Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Her Favorite Track From Pal Gracie Abrams’s Forthcoming Album

It’s something special when two of your faves come together to merge their star power—a fact that Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams fans certainly understand this week!

On Tuesday, July 7, Spotify released the latest episode of its Countdown To series, in which Rodrigo interviewed Abrams about her upcoming album, Daughter From Hell. The longtime friends and fellow recording artists had plenty to chat about during the over half-hour-long interview, especially considering they’ve both been busy promoting new projects this year.

For those out of the loop, Rodrigo dropped her highly anticipated third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, back on Friday, June 12. Meanwhile, Abrams’s album is set to hit the airwaves on Friday, July 17—just over a month after Rodrigo’s latest hit streaming. With Spotify, the two broke down Abrams’s upcoming album, with Rodrigo quickly revealing she listened to the songs early and “loved” them.

There were countless fun facts for fans to learn throughout the two’s talk, including the story of how they first met (through Instagram DMs), the meaning behind Abrams’s album title (it’s taken from a song on the track list written for her mother) and even the surprising timing of when Abrams wrote several of the songs, with a few penned on the same day as her 2025 hit “That’s So True.”

And, being that Rodrigo said she got to listen to the album early, fans might be wondering which tune was her fave of the bunch. Well, the “drop dead” singer was more than happy to share that information, revealing her top pick is a little tune titled “Deathwish.” Of the song, Rodrigo told Abrams around the 22-minute mark, “I remember watching the video of you performing it at The O2 and being like, ‘Oh my God, that song is so, so beautiful.’ Every lyric feels so poignant. It feels like there are no filler lyrics in it—it’s just perfect.”

As noted above, fans of the duo were more than a little excited to see them join forces ahead of the album’s release, with thousands taking to Spotify’s comment section on Instagram to share their love with the musicians.

“What in the pop girl multiverse,” one commenter quipped.

“My two favorite singers of all time and y’all expect me to stay calm?” A user inquired.

“THE COLLAB WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR 🤩,” another fan proclaimed.

For Rodrigo and Abrams’s full chat, you can read more on Spotify’s website here or watch the interview on Spotify’s YouTube channel here!

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