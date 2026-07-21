Olivia Culpo Introduces New Baby Brand, Picolette, Available at Target

Olivia Culpo’s first year of motherhood has been a joyous occasion. Since she and her husband, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, welcomed their daughter, Collette, on July 13, 2025, the model and reality television star has shared plenty of sweet family moments with her social media followers, offering an insight into family life.

And with the 34-year-old’s latest pursuit, Culpo is taking what she has learned within the first year of motherhood and creating products to help parents thrive. The first collection of apparel, accessories and gifts from her new baby care brand, Picolette, will launch in Target stores and online on Sunday, July 26.

Culpo, who is currently pregnant with her second child, shared the exciting news of her latest business endeavor in an Instagram post on Monday, July 20. In a photo dump that offered a sneak peek at some of the brand’s products, the former Miss Universe shared why she created Picolette and what makes it so deeply personal to her.

“As I became a mother, I found myself seeing the world differently. The smallest moments suddenly became the most important ones,” Culpo wrote in part of her caption. “ ... Picolette was born during that season. Every piece in this collection was created with so much intention, designed to be beautiful, functional, accessible, and worthy of the memories made in it.”

In an interview with Target, Culpo elaborated on the “personal” touches she is bringing to the collection, as well as the overall “soft and nostalgic” feel of Picolette products. She called out “the girl’s bubble romper with the scalloped bib” and “the Oliver sweater in forest green” with her pup’s likeness on it as two of her favorite items from the forthcoming collection.

Meanwhile, plenty of Culpo’s celebrity pals chimed into the comments section with excitement over her latest project.

“Congratulations!!!!!!!!! Can't wait to take Romy shopping,” model Christen Goff remarked.

“Can’t wait to buy this!!!!” certified fitness trainer and mom-to-be Katie Austin chimed.

“You are so cool ❤️ this is amazing cannot wait to see it on the shelves,” fellow 49ers WAG Claire Kittle added.

“Wish you made them in grandmom sizes.😂,” mother-in-law Lisa McCaffrey quipped. “So proud of you. You are the best wife/mom. This collection is so intentional and beautiful!”

Preview Picollette here and shop the full collection when the first drop launches on Sunday.

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