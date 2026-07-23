Olivia Rodrigo Drops Handmade Etsy Collection Inspired by Daisy Chain Fields Festival

Olivia Rodrigo is getting fans excited for her upcoming Daisy Chain Fields Festival with her latest collaboration.

On the heels of her third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, the Grammy Award-winning recording artist surprised fans by announcing her very own music festival earlier this summer. Taking place in Irvine, Calif., on August 29, the festival is set to feature an “all-women lineup,” including massive names across multiple genres.

Rodrigo also noted that “100 percent of the net proceeds” would go to charities advocating for women, including Baby2Baby, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, Planned Parenthood and many more. To read more about the upcoming festival, click here.

And today, July 23, the “drop dead” singer launched her latest collaboration to get fans ready for the star-studded show: a special, handmade collection of accessories co-designed with 10 women-owned brands on Etsy.

“I recently made a video for my song ‘the cure’ using all handmade props and sets, which really inspired me,” Rodrigo said in a statement, per Variety. “This collection, that I got to create with an incredible group of women, brings to life pieces that fit perfectly into the world of Daisy Chain Fields.”

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Shop Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields collection

Exclusively available to shop through Etsy, the sweet, nostalgic collection includes beaded bracelets, embroidered patches, a journal kit and a whole lot more. The full collection is absolutely worth a look, and you can check it out exclusively on Etsy here—alternatively, scroll on to shop just a few of our personal favorite picks!

Daisy Crown | Etsy/Olivia Rodrigo

What better way to celebrate Daisy Chain Fields’ inaugural show than with an ethereal daisy flower crown? Crafted by Bridalwish Floral Design in partnership with Rodrigo, the timeless piece comes in toddler ($35), child ($38) and adult ($40) sizes. Of the collaboration, the seller penned in the “Item Highlights” section on Etsy, “As a small woman-owned business, being invited to collaborate alongside an incredible group of independent female Etsy sellers has truly been a dream come true.”

Festival Hair Pin Set | Etsy/Olivia Rodrigo

Another adorable hair accessory option in the collection is the Festival Hair Pin Set, which comes in an incredible selection of shapes and sizes to customize the cute pieces to fit your look. Laura Mar Jewelry was the mind behind the charming clips, and they offer both clip-on and bobby pin styles in brass and silver shades.

Hand-Painted Heart Daisy Necklace | Etsy/Olivia Rodrigo

Finally, the Hand-Painted Heart Daisy Necklace is precisely the type of specialty item that comes to mind when imagining “handmade” pieces. Available in gold or silver with either a pink or yellow backdrop, the seller, Baby Pearl Studio, notes that each daisy is completely hand-painted and “designed to be a flower that never fades ... a forever bloom that stays close to your heart.”

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