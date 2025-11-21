Sabrina Carpenter Jokes About ‘Cuffing Season’ While Making SZA ‘Juno Girl’ in Los Angeles
Like an epic crossover episode between your favorite television series, Sabrina Carpenter surprised her fans with another Grammy Award-winning artist at her latest show in Los Angeles.
For her fourth show at Crypto.com Arena this week—the artist will perform six total from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23—the 26-year-old pop star “arrested” SZA, making the New Jersey native the evening’s “Juno girl.” In a video from the concert shared by E! News on Instagram, a camera panned to the “Saturn” singer, as attendees roared for the surprise guest. SZA was all smiles in a cherry-red corset top and pastel purple skirt before Carpenter began their brief chat.
The headliner joked into her mic, telling the former Super Bowl halftime performer, “I’ve got some competition.” In response, SZA waved her hands and mouthed “No!” to the artist. Carpenter then asked where she was from, and before officially asking the artist to be her “Juno girl”—a show tradition where the “Manchild” singer “arrests” an audience member before singing the track from her Short n’ Sweet album—she made a cheeky joke in reference to SZA’s viral 2022 Saturday Night Live sketch.
“SZA, you know what they say: it’s cuffing season,” the arist joked. In the comedic video from the late-night show titled “Big Boys,” the artist playfully sings: “It’s cuffing season and all the girls are leaving to get a big boy”—a line that has gained a lot of virality on TikTok over the years. The 36-year-old laughed and playfully stuck out her left hand, as if motioning for a proposal.
“I’m getting really flustered. Oh s**t, SOS for real,” said Carpenter with another sly reference to SZA’s 2022 album, which shares the three-letter phrase. The artist then met Carpenter at the stage, where she received a pair of handcuffs from the show’s headliner, and Carpenter performed the cheeky ballad.
The interaction was met with lots of love from fans of both artists, as folks hopped into the comments of E! News’s post to express their excitement.
“I Love [SZA] acting like she’s not a superstar herself and just a normal fan 😂,” another user joked.
“I’m SO sad to have not seen this with my own eyes in person,” a fan penned.
“My 2 personalities” a commenter declared.
Carpenter will take off Friday, Nov. 21, before heading back to Crypto.com Arena this weekend, Nov. 22 and 23, for the final two shows of her Short n’ Sweet Tour.