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Salma Hayek Pinault, Brittany Snow and More Dazzling Red Carpet Looks From the Women in Film Honors

The ceremony was held at at The Beverly Hilton on Thursday, Nov. 5, and brought out numerous fabulous stars.
Cara O’Bleness|
Salma Hayek Pinault and Brittany Snow
Salma Hayek Pinault and Brittany Snow | Steve Granitz/Getty Images and Taylor Hill/Getty Images

A collection of Hollywood’s best and brightest gathered for the Women in Film Honors at The Beverly Hilton on Thursday, Nov. 5, where a number of incredible individuals were recognized for their contributions to the movie and entertainment industry.

Last night, From Dusk Till Dawn star Salma Hayek Pinault was presented with The Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, while Ted Lasso actor Hannah Waddingham went home with the Crystal Award for Advocacy in TV. Ahead of the ceremony in Beverly Hills, celebrities arrived to the red carpet in style, bringing their own fashion sense to bear. Below, find just a few of our favorite looks of the night.

Salma Hayek Pinault

Salma Hayek Pinault
Salma Hayek Pinault | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Prior to receiving her award, Hayek Pinault posed for photographs while clad in a gorgeous navy blue Bottega Veneta gown. The long-sleeved garment featured gathered detail with a gold buckle at the waist, and the actor carried a metallic clutch to match. During the ceremony, the Sacrifice star was presented the aforementioned namesake accolade by Fonda herself.

Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Hunting Wives star dazzled in a champagne-colored, floor length gown, which featured ruched detailing gathered around her hips. Snow’s blonde locks were styled into a sleek blowout, while her bright blue eyes were framed with a subtle smokey eye.

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham
Hannah Waddingham | Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Waddingham, who was presented with the Crystal Award for Advocacy in TV by Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone, hit the red carpet in a figure-skimming teal gown. The dress, which hit at the star’s ankle, featured a V-neckline, and Waddingham accessorized with oversized orange drop earrings that contrasted beautifully.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Washington rocked a cool black-and-blue textured set last night, consisting of a coordinated jacket and skirt. The Scandal star’s ensemble featured a subtle peek-a-boo bra moment, while she also wore sheer black stockings and a pair of pointed-toe pumps.

Stassi Schroeder

Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The television personality and podcaster attended the Women in Film Honors dressed in an elegant black gown, which featured voluminous fabric at the hips. Schroeder wore her hair up in an elegant updo and her glam featured a rosy, pink blush.

Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez | Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Rodriguez, who will make her feature film directorial debut with House of Guerrero, currently in production, made a case for denim from head to toe with her red carpet look. The Jane the Virgin star wore a three-piece suit constructed of blue jean fabric, and accessorized with an oversized pair of glasses.

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Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.

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