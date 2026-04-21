Salma Hayek Pinault’s Latest Red Carpet Hairstyle Is Getting Praise From Fans for This Tiny Detail

When she stepped out on the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony red carpet at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday, April 18, Salma Hayek Pinault was the picture of elegance.

The From Dusk Till Dawn star was styled by Jason Bolden in a floor-length black sequin and lace Gucci gown for the occasion, which hugged her curves beautifully. Bolden accessorized his celebrity client’s ensemble with jewelry by David Webb, adding some sophisticated sparkle to the look. Meanwhile, hairstylist Andy Lecompte swept Hayek Pinault’s dark locks into a chic up-do, while makeup artist Ash K Holm gave the actress a classic subtle smokey eye and nude lip combo.

And while Hayek Pinault’s showstopping beauty stopped many of her 29.6 million Instagram followers in their tracks, many of her fans are praising the actress for one subtle detail: the gray streaks in her coiffed hair.

“A beautiful evening with the Breakthrough Prize recognizing the world’s top scientists who are leading the charge in making our world a better place,” Hayek Pinault wrote in the caption of her photo carousel the day after the event. “Brava!”

“Love the gray and you. Always the hottest mami in the room 😘,” actor and director Dani Fernandez cheered.

“Only she could make gray hair look sexy!!! 😍😍😍,” another follower claimed.

“LOVE THE GRAY HAIR 🙌🔥,” one fan gushed, while another user concurred, “LOVE YOUR HAIR 🩶🤍🖤 😍.”

“Love the hair!! Hermosa 🤩,” someone else applauded.

“Ohhhh the hair🙌 Magic ❤️ 👏👏👏👏,” read another comment.

In an interview with Allure last April, Hayek Pinault opened up about embracing her grays rather than trying to cover them up. “My hair doesn’t like to be dyed,” she told the outlet. “I look better with healthy hair that’s white.”

And in a viral Instagram post from the summer of 2023, Hayek comically shared her tips for covering up gray hairs sans dye: “don’t wear your glasses 👓 on your hair!!!” she quipped. In her post, Hayek Pinault playfully shared a selfie in which her sunglasses were pushed atop her head, exposing wisps of gray at her temples. In the following slide, the sunglasses were gone, thus removing her “wisdom” strands from sight.

Clearly, Hayek Pinault is not falling victim to societal standards that encourage women to cover up the natural aging process. We commend the actress and agree with her many loyal social media followers. Gray has never looked so good!

More beauty and lifestyle content